Demolition of historic radio mast moves a step closer

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Plans to demolish a former radio mast which broadcast an historic royal wedding and played an important role in the Second World War have moved a step closer.

The Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, May 12, 1937, was beamed via the Penmon and Washford [in Somerset] BBC transmitters.

The Penmon mast, close to the Anglesey shore, was also vital in the development of Welsh broadcasting.

Campaign

Transmissions on the now disused site – which looks set to be returned to a grassy field – started at Penmon on February 1, 1937 after a long campaign calling for Welsh regional programming.

During the Second World War it was also known as the transmitter which broadcast the Home Service and later the Welsh Home Service.

Despite its fascinating history, a prior-approval application has been permitted by Anglesey County Council over plans for the demolition of the redundant transmitter.

The application had been been made by Arqiva Ltd, who now operate the site.

The application chiefly refers to the transmitter and a small brick building associated with it – but not the original BBC station building nearby which is now a private home.

Prior planning approval

The planning application had been submitted to determine whether prior planning approval was required for the demolition of the former BBC mast and building.

But a decision, dated December 13, 2024, on the council’s web portal now states “no prior planning approval” is required.

A site notice on the gate also showed the specific area impacted and states knocking down the structures is earmarked “for late 2024”.

‘Permitted development’

A spokesperson for Anglesey Council said: “This application was a prior-approval application for the demolition of the existing mast at Penmon.

“The application was supported by a Demolition Method Statement together with a copy of the site notice.

“The application was deemed to be permitted development under Part 31 of the Town and Country Planning General Permitted Development Order.

“As detailed in the Demolition Method Statement, an exclusion zone will be created surrounding the mast so there is no potential for anything to impact neighbouring dwellings.

“The demolition will only be undertaken during working hours to minimise disturbance.

“All metal will be taken away in vehicles, so no debris is left on site.

“The site will be restored to open grassland.”

