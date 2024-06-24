Demolition plans submitted for village church

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A 19th Century village church could be demolished to make way for a car sales business.

A planning application has been submitted to Wrexham Council which could result in St David’s Church in Rhosllanerchrugog being knocked down.

If approved, a sales area with space for up to 40 cars would be created at the site on Broad Street, along with an office and toilet.

The church was originally built in 1892 by Chester architects Fordham and Douglas using Ruabon red bricks.

However, it has been closed for a number of years and was put up for sale at a guide price of £50,000 last autumn.

Estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole said at the time that demolition was the “only option available” for the building due to structural issues caused by subsidence.

Bats

A survey has been carried out as part of the proposals for the site to check whether the scheme could impact on bats.

It states: “The proposed works are for the full demolition of the church and clearance of the site.

“Loose gravel will be laid over the whole area and a steel office cabin installed, to create a site for car sales.

“The surveys were commissioned to determine whether the proposed works would affect protected species, specifically bats and nesting birds.

“The immediate surrounding area had low suitability habitat for bats, with limited trees and vegetation for foraging and commuting.”

It adds: “No bats were seen to emerge from the church and activity levels were low with only one brief pass by a common pipistrelle.

“The building is not considered be in use by bats for roosting and no further surveys are required.”

Details of the application can be found on the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

