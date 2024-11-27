Deputy first minister visits flood hit village following Storm Bert

Wales’ deputy first minister has visited a flood hit village in Monmouthshire in the aftermath of Storm Bert to speak with residents and council officers.

Huw Irranca-Davies visited the Skenfrith yesterday where he spoke to people affected by the flooding which wreaked havoc across parts of the country at the weekend.

The deputy first minister – who also oversees climate change as part of his ministerial brief – also visited Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School to view the impact and ongoing clean-up operation.

Grants

A total of 433 properties were impacted across Wales, as well as infrastructure, after the substantial wind and rain brought by Storm Bert.

The Welsh Government says thousands of more homes could have been affected if it wasn’t for flood defences put in place after Storm Dennis in 2020.

Wales’ finance minister has arranged for funding that will allow affected households to receive grants of £500, or £1000 for those without insurance.

Pulling together

Accompanying the Mr Irranca-Davies was Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cllr Ian Chandler and officials from Natural Resources Wales.

Cllr Brocklesby said: “Being able to show the Deputy First Minister around two areas that were affected by Storm Bert was a great way to show the impact in Monmouthshire.

“It has impacted residents across the county over the weekend, and as a council, we will continue to do everything in our power to help.

“The recent flooding has badly hit Skenfrith, and speaking to residents first-hand was a great way of getting a further understanding for the Deputy First Minister and myself.

“Their feedback will allow us as a council to work with partners to ensure measures are taken both in the short and long term to strengthen the defence and resilience to prepare and respond in the future.

“What struck me the most was that even when flooding affected all the residents individually, they have again pulled together to help each other. Thank you for all you have done for your neighbours and community.”

Underwater

As part of the visit, the deputy first minister visited Osbaston Church in Wales Primary School to view the aftermath of the flooding on school grounds.

Accompanied by Cllr Brocklesby and Headteacher Catherine Jones, Mr Irranca-Davies was shown around the playing areas which were underwater only the day before.

Thanks to the teachers and MCC operations team, most of the damage left behind has been cleared and the school has reopened for pupils.

Across Monmouthshire, the flooding has left widespread damage and debris, but thanks to the work of the emergency services and the council’s operational team, only a few roads remain closed.

