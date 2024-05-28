Derek The Weather: ‘Get out in the rain it will make you happy’

If you’re complaining about the rain – and let’s be honest you have every right to – it’s rained on more days in Wales this year than it’s been dry.

However, according to BBC Wales’ meteorological marvel, Derek The Weather, a brisk walk in the rain is just what you need to counteract your misery at another sodden day.

Derek reckons that there are many benefits of a walk in the rain – and who are we to doubt him. Here’s why…

In a video posted on the BBC Wales Instagram page, the weather guru extols the virtues of a rainy day.

He said: “Did you know, going for a walk on a rainy day could improve your mood, and even give your immune system a boost.

“Wales has on average 173 days of rain every year, but so far this year, we’ve had more wet days than dry ones.

“There are several reasons why walking in the rain can be good for you. When it rains, molecules are released into the atmosphere. These are called negative ions, and it’s thought they can help lift your mood.

“The air is cleaner because raindrops wash dirty particles out of the atmosphere. The unique earthy smell associated with rain after a long period of dry weather is called petrichor, which can help soothe your mind and body.

“Exercising when it’s cold or wet outside can help burn more calories than in a warmer setting. A rainy walk helps you relax. It can also lower your stress levels and help clear your mind. So the next time the heavens open, pop on your coat and feel the benefits of a walk in the rain.”

