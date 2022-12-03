Designated drivers to get free (non alcoholic) drinks as part of new Christmas scheme
Designated drivers are to get free non-alcoholic drinks as part of a scheme rolled out by South Wales Police.
Thirteen licensed premises will offer free draught soft drinks to those who abstain from drinking alcohol to act as the responsible driver for others.
The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club, (pictured) was one of the first premises to sign up to the new scheme, which included The Philharmonic, Brewhouse and Revolution among many others across Cardiff and the Vale.
Claire Dewhurst, South Wales Police licensing Officer, said: “I am really proud to have launched the ‘I’m DES (Designated Driver) Scheme’, the first in Wales.
“Within a short period of time so many premises are on board to support this worthwhile initiative. Be a hero! Be a DES! And if you’d like to join the scheme then please contact your local licensing team.
“The scheme has already proved to be really successful. We are encouraging everyone to participate especially during this festive period when everyone is out enjoying themselves. We all know it can sometimes be a burden being the designated driver but we are hopeful that this scheme will encourage more people to be aware of drink driving and the importance of being safe on the roads.”
‘Support’
The premises currently involved in the DES scheme are:
- The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club, Lavernock Road, Penarth
- Brew Monster Tap House, 31 High Street, Cardiff
- Revolution, 9-11 Castle St, Cardiff
- Retro Lounge, 7 Mill Lane, Cardiff
- Brewhouse, Brewery Quarter, Cardiff
- The Park, Park Crescent, Barry
- The Admiral Napier, 239 Cowbridge Rd East, Canton, Cardiff
- The Cornwall, 92 Cornwall Street, Cardiff
- The Village Inn, Croescadarn Road, Cardiff
- Hollybush Pub, Glyn Coed Road, Cardiff
- The Dock Bar and Kitchen, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay
- Metros Nightclubs, 10 Bakers Row, Cardiff
- The Philharmonic, 76-77 St Mary Street, Cardiff
The manager of Glamorganshire Golf Club, Russell Thomas, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first premises signed up to the ‘DES’ scheme.
“We wholeheartedly support South Wales Polices efforts in promoting safe driving and hope our locals will too.”
Alongside the launch of the DES scheme, South Wales Police have also begun Operation Limit, which aims to reduce drink and drug driving and keep the roads safe. In the first week of the operation alone, 21 people have been arrested for drink drive and offences and have been charged to the court system.
If you are a premise interested in signing up to the scheme, you can still get in contact with South Wales Police licensing team.
