‘Destroy England but not Wales’ suggests Russian TV pundit in bizarre rant

A Russian TV propagandist has suggested destroying England but not Wales in a bizarre TV rant.

Vladimir Solovyov suggested destroying England with a nuclear missile but leaving Wales intact in order to ensure that the UK is over.

Speaking on Rossiya1, the state-owned news channel, he said that “quiet” Wales would then be “independent”.

“Listen Brits, wake up, you showed the whole world that you are arrogant, illiterate and can’t do anything but steal,” he said.

“The only reason you don’t have Egyptian pyramids in the British Museum is that you physically couldn’t steal them. You stole everything.

“They are lecturing us, a country we can destroy with one nuclear missile,” he added.

Professor Andrei Sidorov, dean of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University, then interjected to say it would take more than one Sarmat to destroy the whole of the UK.

“Not one to correct you, but we’d need more,” he said.

“One, one,” Vladimir Solovyov laughed. “We won’t touch Scotland. Scotland can be independent.”

“Wales too?” asked Andrei Sidorov.

“Wales has been quiet so far. Wales too will be independent. And at Biden’s demand, Northern Ireland will unite Ireland. ”

“So the Union Jack will be thrown away?” asked Andrei Sidorov.

“The Union Jack will be over.”

‘Desert’

Russian state TV had previously shown Wales being destroyed by a giant CGI tidal wave in another video.

A programme on Channel One presented by Dmitry Kiselyov suggested that one of the Russian navy’s submarines could shoot an underwater nuclear drone that would create a tidal wave large enough to completely engulf Wales and the rest of the British Isles.

It claims an explosion from the 100 megatonne warhead would cause a “gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high”. Wales has 118 peaks over 600m.

The video ends by showing just the sea where Ireland and Britain used to be, without any suggestion as to how the tidal wave has dragged the entire landmass underwater.

Showing the simulation, the presenter says in the clip: “Another option is to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea using Russia’s unmanned underwater vehicle Poisedon.

“It approaches its target at a depth of 1km at a speed of 200km/h. There’s no way of stopping this underwater drone. The warhead on it has a yield of up to 100 megatonnes.

“The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain’s coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high.

“Such a barrage alone also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn what might be left of them into a radioactive desert.”

