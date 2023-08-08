Details of Autumn Covid booster vaccination programme published

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed who will be eligible for this year’s Covid-19 autumn booster vaccinations.

The details have been released following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which advises UK health departments.

As part of its latest review of the Covid vaccination programme, this autumn the JCVI is recommending a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine be offered to:

Residents in a care home for older adults

All adults aged 65 years and over

Persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as defined in tables 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book

Frontline health and social care workers

Persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts, as defined in the Green Book, of people with immunosuppression

Persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers, as defined in the Green Book, and staff working in care homes for older adults

This advice differs slightly from the 2022 autumn programme, as the age threshold for adults who are not in a clinical risk group or a household contact of someone with immunosuppression, has increased to 65.

Given the high proportion of older adults with additional health problems and the higher uptake seen in universal age-based programmes, the JCVI considers it is “cost effective and appropriate” to offer vaccination to all adults aged 65 years and over.

This aligns the age threshold for a Covid-19 autumn booster with eligibility for flu vaccination this year.

The JCVI also advises that a primary course Covid-19 vaccination should change to a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Eligibility for the offer of primary vaccination will be the same as for autumn 2023 booster vaccination.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

