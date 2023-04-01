Devastating day for Anglesey as 2 Sisters factory closes

The closure of the 2 Sisters poultry processing plant on Anglesey has been described as a “devastating blow” to the local community.

The factory, which employed 730 people, closed its doors yesterday (31 March) and from today it’s estimated that only 20-25 workers will be employed on-site.

The closure has been met with widespread anger and disappointment, with many people expressing their fears about the impact it will have on the local economy and the lives of those who have lost their jobs.

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth said the closure was “a devastating blow to the staff and their families, the local supply chain and our community as a whole.”

He said he had been working with the taskforce set up to ensure that everything possible was done to help and advise the workforce.

“I’m grateful to Anglesey Council and partners for setting up the Employment Support Hub for this purpose,” he said.

“I called in today, and all the partners are determined to do what they can to give support and provide hope.

“Many members of staff have been in touch during this difficult time, and I encourage everyone affected by the decision to take advantage of the assistance on offer if they have not already done so.

“I’m grateful to all the local companies who’ve contacted to offer job opportunities and I appeal to other employers to consider if they have any potential employment opportunities.

“I’ve also called on Welsh Government to secure sufficient funding to help the Council face the challenges that will arise, and to work closely with them.

“And in the face of a series of blows to the island’s economy in recent years, Governments must look at strengthening our resilience, not only by seeking new investment opportunities but also by supporting our small and medium-sized businesses to grow.”

Devastating impact

Anglesey Council Leader Llinos Medi said the closure and loss of more than 700 jobs would have “a devastating impact on communities here on Anglesey and across the northwest Wales region.”

“Our priority is to support them as much as possible and ensure that all 2 Sisters task force partners continue to work together on their behalf,” she added.

“We will also focus on the long-term future of the site and work with partners to ensure that it can be used for employment purposes once again.”

All former 2 Sisters employees are being urged to make use of the re-employment and training support now on offer.

Contact details for the employment support hub, Department for Work and Pensions and other support streams can be received by emailing: Anglesey.employer- partnershipteam@dwp.gov.uk

