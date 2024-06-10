Developer seeks two-year extension for 350-home golf course plans

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Council planners could grant extra time for detailed designs to be submitted for up to 350 homes on the site for a former golf club.

Planning permission for a housing development on Caerphilly’s Virginia Park Golf Club was granted in 2019, with a stipulation that more detailed information on the proposals would have to be lodged with the council within five years.

Time limit

That time limit is set to expire shortly – but the council has now received an application seeking another two years to file the “reserved matters” plans, which set out more specific details of any construction that will take place.

The Virginia Park site currently has “outline” planning permission for up to 350 homes, a “public open space”, a community building, and various access points.

The application for a two-year extension to submit the more detailed plans is currently out for consultation and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0393/NCC.

