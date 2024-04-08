Developers aiming to build 900 homes on agricultural land

Liam Randall Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation has been launched on plans to create up to 900 new homes on agricultural land on the edge of a Welsh city.

The Harworth Group is looking to develop a large area of agricultural land measuring nearly 46 hectares close to Wrexham Rugby Club.

The site south of Bryn Estyn Road has been allocated for housing in Wrexham Council’s Local Development Plan which was approved at the end of last year.

It forms part of a wider area around Cefn Road where up to 1,680 new homes could be built, with Barratt and Bloor Homes expected to deliver 600 of those.

The land regeneration company is seeking public views on the proposals, which include up to 180 affordable properties, a 420-space primary school and several sports pitches.

Housing shortage

In documents posted on the firm’s website, it claimed the development was needed to address a shortage of homes in Wrexham.

It said: “Harworth will help address the housing shortage in Wrexham whilst creating a vibrant and accessible community at Erlas Park for new and existing residents alike.

“Wrexham, like much of the UK, is facing a housing crisis. Quite simply, not enough homes are being built and supply is much lower than demand, so it is important that Wrexham receives the high-quality housing it deserves.

“Of the 900 homes to be delivered, 20 per cent (up to 180) will be allocated as affordable housing, supported by a local housing association, helping local people to secure housing in their hometown.

“It is our ambition to create a community which residents can be proud of and have placed a significant amount of effort into the designs of our homes and neighbourhoods.”

They added: “Our homes will be supported by over 16.72 hectares of public open space, alongside provision for several sports pitches and dedicated play areas for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“Included within the plans is provision for a 420-space primary school, located towards the centre of the site.”

According to the documents, part of the site has been under lease to the council by Ysgol Morgan Llwyd as overspill playing fields.

Phased approach

If approved, the plans would be delivered as part of a phased approach, with the first stage resulting in the creation of 532 houses.

The second stage would see around 368 properties built, with road improvements also proposed as part of the scheme.

It includes upgrades to the roundabout connecting Holt Road to the Llan y Pwll link road and preparations for a new link road between Cefn Road and Holt Road to ensure the impact on traffic is minimised.

The company added: “We first consulted on plans for the first phase of the scheme in May 2022 but following feedback and revisions to the proposals, we now want to hear your thoughts on a more comprehensive scheme for this strategic housing allocation.

“Your views are very important to us as we want to ensure that our proposals are delivered in the right way so they can deliver the right benefits for Wrexham.”

Comments are being invited on the proposals ahead of a formal application being submitted to the council.

