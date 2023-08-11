Developers complete latest phase of work on multi-million-pound Wildfox Resort in Upper Afan Valley

Developers have completed the latest phase of work on the £250m Wildfox adventure resort in the Upper Afan Valley which is expected to open in 2027.

Local politicians, including the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, were updated on the latest phase of preparation work during a visit to the site on 132 hectares of land at Pen Y Bryn, by Croeserw and Cymmer.

Wildfox Resorts has promised to create 1,000 jobs in construction and a further 1,000 jobs in operations once the development is completed.

The resort, which was formally granted approval by Neath Port Talbot Council in January 2022 after the signing of legal agreements, will feature a 130 room hotel, including apartments and 570 lodges.

Visitors will also be offered a state-of-the-art spa and an extensive wellbeing programme which will including “activities, events and pop-up experiences”.

Activity

Claire Pearce, Director of Sustainability and Economic Development at Wildfox Resorts, said: “After an extensive period of works over several years, we have already invested £20m into on and off site activity.

“Now, our on-site preparation works for 2023 have concluded and will recommence in Spring 2024.

“There will be continuous on-site activity from that point onwards, through to the resort opening.

“The re-phasing of some of the on-site activity will ensure the resort is delivered effectively, while benefits to the community are maximised. Our mission is to turn this complex project into reality and make things happen.

“Over the next few months, we will be focussing our efforts on workforce development, heritage and expanding our social value initiatives.

“The Wildfox team is grateful to have received a warm welcome from the community and a brilliant response from local contractors, schools and residents who have already gained opportunities through the project and will continue to do so through construction and operations”.

Important

Cllr Hunt, said: “I’m delighted to be at the site of this hugely important development and I’m also pleased to welcome politicians from neighbouring areas who will also benefit of course from Wildfox and we look forward to working together to support the developers in making this imaginative project a reality”.

As the Wildfox team prepares for the next phase of work, which focuses on heritage, they say will be calling on residents, local history groups and anyone interested in sharing their memories of the Valleys with the them.

