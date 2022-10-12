Developments boost council coffers by more than £844,000

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Rhondda Cynon Taf council received more than £844,000 from developments in the area last year to put towards improving local infrastructure.

The community infrastructure levy (CIL) annual monitoring report for 2021-22, which is set to go before cabinet on Monday, October 17, shows the council received £844,935.68 in the last financial year.

This is split into strategic (80%), local (15%) and administration (5%) spend.

The strategic money goes on infrastructure to support the growth of RCT.

The education projects on the list include new or additional education provision to serve land at Mwyndy/Talbot Green, Trane Farm in Tonyrefail, Taffs Well and the former open cast site north of the A473, Llanilid.

The transport projects include the A473/A4119 Talbot Green to Ynysmaerdy Relief Road, a signalised junction and active travel improvements at the A4119/A4093 roundabout, Tonyrefail, the Llanharan Bypass and the Cynon Gateway (A465).

They also include upgrading the A4119 between Talbot Green and Coedely to a dual carriageway, a signalised junction on the A4119 at Castell Mynach, construction of new active travel routes on the Llanharan community route and Trefforest Industrial Estate, a new railway station at Trefforest Industrial Estate, the extension of passenger rail services from Aberdare to Hirwaun and works to the A473 between Tonteg roundabout and Upper Boat roundabout.

The local money goes to the relevant community or town council for local infrastructure improvements or other measures to support the development of the area and the administration money goes on implementation and ongoing administration.

Strategic CIL income in 2021-22 was £225,670.78, while the strategic CIL carried forward from 2020-21 was £792,676.92, so the balance stands at £1,018,347.70.

Local CIL income in 2021-22 was £554,304 with £240,309.91 received between April 1 and September 30, 2021 and passed to the relevant community or town council in October 2021.

There was £313,994.09 received between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 of which £160,133.52 was passed to the relevant community or town council in April 2022.

The £153,860.57 that was to be paid to Llanharan Community Council in April 2022 will be deferred.

The balance for areas where there is no community or town council for 2021-22 is £2,218.36.

The income for administration in 2021-22 was £64,960.90 and the amount carried forward from 2020-21 was £49,323.17 so the total balance is £114,284.07.

The strategic income is less than the local income because of the amount being off-set against the infrastructure balance until the cost of the new primary school at the Llanilid development has been met.

Developments money

The CIL money in 2021-22 has been received from these developments:

£80,000 from the Former Hillside Site, Llantrisant Road, Tonyrefail

£72,865.14 from the land north of the A473, Llanilid (phase one)

£12,085.88 from Penuel Chapel, High Street, Llantrisant

£70,300.62 from The Meadows, Coedely

£143,086.80 from Land north of the A473, Llanilid (phase two)

Another £70,300.62 from The Meadows, Coedely

£24,716.22 from Railway Terrace in Pontyclun

£204,764.89 from Land North of the A473, Llanilid (phases three and four)

£23,728.74 (50p overpayment) from 17A Coedpenmaen Road in Pontypridd

Another £143,086.77 from land north of the A473, Llanilid (phase two)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

