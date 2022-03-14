Devolution of policing ‘chilling proposition’ and North Wales Police have closer links to England says Tory MS
The devolution of policing to Wales is a “chilling proposition” as the Welsh Government has a record of “creeping and often intimidatory politicisation” of public services, a Conservative Senedd Member has said.
Mark Isherwood said that his contacts in North Wales Police “have a closer affiliation with north-west England than the rest of Wales” and that they did not think the Welsh Government was competent enough to handle policing.
The North Wales list member was speaking in a Senedd debate on ‘The Devolution of Policing’.
“As I said here last month ‘devolution of Policing would therefore be operational insanity and financial lunacy,'” he said.
“The call for devolution of policing would deliver the opposite of real devolution – threatening to take more powers from the Welsh regions and to centralise these in Cardiff, giving the Welsh Government power to hire and fire Chief Constables.
“Given Labour’s record of creeping and often intimidatory politicisation of devolved public services, this is a chilling proposition.”
He added: “My contacts in both North Wales Police and the region’s Police Federation have repeatedly told me that they have a closer affiliation with north-west England than the rest of Wales, and that there is a lack of competence in Welsh Government to handle the devolution of policing.
“With Crime and Justice operating on an East-West axis, North Wales Police share services including regional organised crime, firearms, intelligence, custody, property and forensics with their sister Forces in North West England.
“They also expressed concern about any desire in Welsh Government to merge the police forces in Wales. As they stated, ‘the geography and current calibrations with various English forces makes the concept of an all Wales Police Force very difficult’, adding ‘to force such a move to satisfy the egos of certain Politicians should be carefully monitored’.”
Mark Isherwood added that criminal activity “does not recognise national or regional boundaries” and that “cross-border partnerships must reflect operational reality”.
He that 48% of people in Wales live within 25 miles of the border with England, and 90% within 50 miles, in contrast to Scotland, where only 5% of the combined population of Scotland and England lives within 50 miles of the border between those countries.
Labour Senedd Member Alun Davies responded to say: “We are talking about devolving the police, not devolving crime.”
“It cannot be seen as a success when, for however long we’ve had the joint England and Wales jurisdiction, women are treated so appallingly by the whole of that system.
“They have had since 1536. So, you’ll have to excuse my cynicism when I hear these things.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Chilling proposition, says the Tory, as a very controversial police and crime bill is being forced into law in Westminster, against the advice of many in the legal profession and civil rights groups. We can do better, and it is our right to be able to control our own police and courts.
This is why we need a New Wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴
Yawn
Police being politicised in Wales ? Maybe a little, but by citing England he shoots himself in both feet. Nowhere is the police more politicised and corrupted than in London. Between the Home Office on the one hand and self important Mayor on the other they have contrived to turn that force into a right nest of posturing and intrigue. Tory finger prints all over it, Mr Isherwood.
My v good friend Mark of course is right regarding links to the the north west area serious crime squad – though perhaps might have been more open in expanding as to why? The answer being for that is where most of the serious crime and drug links orriginate. In London where police issues are devolved – is Mark suggesting this cross Londin oversite model should be returned to the many local authority bodies within. And what do i know ? Perhaps several years as an elected police authority member, exec member of the Walea and England Police Authority network… Read more »
I think I am ever so concerned that Mr Mark Isherwood has ‘contacts’ in North Wales Police and that ‘they’ have expressed ‘concerns’ over the senedd capability if policing was devolved. This raises immediate questions over political bias within North Wales Police and the influence of Westminster and the home office.
Policing in Wales needs to be devolved urgently in a similar model to Scotland with the creation of Police Scotland, immediate saving on upper management and increase feet on streets.
One of the min reasons that crime/law/policing is a real hot button issue for unionist politicians and pundits (more so than any other area) is that it would reveal the greatest disparity between our two nations. Not only would it reveal that violent crime rates are massively different, even in jurisdictions with a similar socio-economic profile, but that much of the criminality in Wales (especially the worst crimes) are perpetrated by people from across clawdd Offa – either moved to housing estates in Llanelli, Carmarthen, the valleys etc or by gangs that pop down the M4 or across the Mersey… Read more »
Another tory opening his mouth before engaging his brain, people in glass houses and all that.
Nice try mate but by constantly belittling the institution you are a part of will one day see you out of a job. No one likes a quisling who puts down his own country’s abilities.
I’m pretty sure Cardiff is still slightly closer to North Wales than London? I find it chilling to think that somehow London’s knows best when it comes to Wales specific matters.
Look at Northern Ireland, policing is devolved there. You have former nationalist and loyalist paramilitaries in the Northern Ireland Assembly now able to make decisions into how the Police Service of Northern Ireland is operated, yet for some reason Wales elected politicians are not capable of making similar decisions in their country?
We have to take Isherwood’s word for it that these ‘contacts’ and ‘sources’ exist – he could be making it up entirely. He has one very easy way of proving their authenticity – reveal who they are! What are the odds he’ll do no such thing 😉