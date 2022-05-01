Devolution reduced to footnote in Labour celebrations of 1997-2010 government

A Labour video celebrating the UK Government of 1997-2010 makes no mention of devolution, and a poster of their achievements reduces Wales and Scotland’s parliaments to footnotes.

Labour have released a video fronted by Tony Blair that mentions the London Olympics as one of the main achievements of his government, even though the event took place five years after he left office, but makes no mention of devolution.

A poster made available on the party’s website also makes mention of over 40 Labour ‘achievements’ after they swept to power in 1997, from creating a right of access to the English coast to the car scrappage scheme, but only mentions devolution in very small text in the bottom right of the page.

Labour swept to power 25 years ago today, on 1 May 1997, winning a huge majority of 418 seats at Westminster.

Welsh Government minister Lee Waters pointed out on Twitter that devolution was also among Labour’s achievements.

This is what you can achieve when you win… (P.S The 97 Government also delivered devolution, we wouldn’t have won a referendum without the Blair bounce) https://t.co/tUlUzggeAG — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) May 1, 2022

It was claimed last year in a BBC documentary, Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution, by Richard Wilson, who was Cabinet Secretary, that Tony Blair was “not interested in” Welsh devolution.

The former Prime Minister also said last year that devolution had not ended the desire for independence in Scotland and Wales as had been intended.

“I do think one of the weaknesses in the way we approached devolution was not to build real cultural ties and emphasise the enormous things that the different countries in the United Kingdom have in common,” he told ITV.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

