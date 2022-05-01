Support our Nation today - please donate here
Devolution reduced to footnote in Labour celebrations of 1997-2010 government

01 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Get the microscope out: Devolution mentioned on the Labour poster of 1997-2010 achievements

A Labour video celebrating the UK Government of 1997-2010 makes no mention of devolution, and a poster of their achievements reduces Wales and Scotland’s parliaments to footnotes.

Labour have released a video fronted by Tony Blair that mentions the London Olympics as one of the main achievements of his government, even though the event took place five years after he left office, but makes no mention of devolution.

A poster made available on the party’s website also makes mention of over 40 Labour ‘achievements’ after they swept to power in 1997, from creating a right of access to the English coast to the car scrappage scheme, but only mentions devolution in very small text in the bottom right of the page.

Labour swept to power 25 years ago today, on 1 May 1997, winning a huge majority of 418 seats at Westminster.

Welsh Government minister Lee Waters pointed out on Twitter that devolution was also among Labour’s achievements.

It was claimed last year in a BBC documentary, Blair and Brown: The New Labour Revolution, by Richard Wilson, who was Cabinet Secretary, that Tony Blair was “not interested in” Welsh devolution.

The former Prime Minister also said last year that devolution had not ended the desire for independence in Scotland and Wales as had been intended.

“I do think one of the weaknesses in the way we approached devolution was not to build real cultural ties and emphasise the enormous things that the different countries in the United Kingdom have in common,” he told ITV.

The Original Mark
The Original Mark
2 hours ago

Anyone with a passing interest in Labour history will know that Devolution is Blair’s biggest regret. So it’s no surprise that they’ve played it down.

Cathy Hill
Cathy Hill
2 hours ago

The thing all of the people of Cymru, Ireland, Scotland and England have in common is that we are all seeing our lives, cultures, incomes, well-being, health, hope and faith in humanity destroyed by rich people in Westminster.

arthur owen
arthur owen
1 hour ago

What do you expect?they have no chance in Scotland,they regard their Welsh seats as safe so this is aimed at the English.

Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

What do people expect from a unionist party? No doubt all of the things on the leaflet will be promoted by Labour in Cymru, as benefits of being part of this useless, lop sided, corrupt union.

Jack
Jack
31 seconds ago

Isn’t everything on that poster a footnote? The whole point of it is to contain as much information as possible, so none of it is very big.

