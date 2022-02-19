Devolution should be rolled back to save Boris Johnson says former Brexit minister
Ex-Brexit minister David Frost has said that Boris Johnson needs to “unite the United Kingdom” to save his job as Prime Minister.
Writing in the Telegraph, Baron Frost, who sits in the House of Lords, said that the pandemic had shown that it was “nonsense” having different rules in different parts of the UK.
He said that the step was necessary to “save Boris, the Conservative Party and the country”.
“First, we must rebuild the UK nation-state as a collective endeavour for everyone within it,” he said.
“The democratic nation-state is the best way human beings have found to create political community and loyalty, to facilitate solidarity, and to make people feel part of something bigger.
“A country with self-respect cannot have its laws set by others. We must therefore finish the business of re-establishing our sovereignty in Northern Ireland – step by step, if necessary, but with no doubt about the final goal.
“We should put an end to ‘devolve and forget’ in Scotland and Wales. Local decision-making is fine, but it should come within a sensible national framework. The pandemic made clear the nonsense of having four different travel and public health policies.”
He also called for stopping “inward migration” and not “conceding special privileges to people purely because they are members of a favoured group” so that the government could “build a more cohesive Britain”.
“Any other path means fragmenting and ultimately undermining our collective life in this country,” he said.
Lord Frost added that not all had gone badly for Boris Johnson’s government, as it had focused on rebuilding the UK’s national identity and sovereignty.
“Admittedly, it has two huge achievements to its credit: getting us out of the EU, and delivering an exit from the pandemic without the coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he said.
“Merry England is one of the freest countries in the world.
He added that: “People do care about their country and their communities. They don’t think that the outcomes of free markets are the only things that matter. They know that, in a dangerous world, we can’t be indifferent to where economic activity is and who owns it.
“It is the way of the globalisers – those who were quite happy to offshore business to China, who favour unlimited migration, who don’t think that national identity and history much matter, and who think economic and political judgments are better made by international institutions than by national democracies.
“In a classic case of Orwell’s ‘transferred nationalism’, some make up for the psychological void left by their lack of belief in national identity by a fixation with identity politics – an obsession which, if taken to extremes, risks destroying the cohesion and sense of fairness that democracies need to survive.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Another fine recruiting sargeant for the Indy movement.
(Do we pay him to say this stuff?)
Seems a few slices short of a full loaf. Failed as a civil servant, failed as head of Scottish whisky association, failed as unelected government minister, the list goes on…..
So we have to stay shackled to this neglectful, centralised Union too save Johnson’s arse? Yeah right! This muscular Unionism, bullstered by English nationalism and the craving for a return of Empire, is going to give us independence much sooner – thank you !
“conceding special privileges to people purely because they are members of a favoured group” so that the government could “ . By that does he mean to remove all the special privileges of the members of the Royal family & the House of Lords.
Total and utter failure gives advice on devolution to a former devolved authority mayor.
Pathetic little creep.
We must rebuild the Welsh nation-state as a collective endeavour for everyone in it. A country with self-respect cannot have its laws set by others. National decision-making should come within a sensible cooperative framework of four British countries. We should stop inward migration and not concede special privileges to people purely because they are members of a favoured country so that our government can build a more cohesive Wales. I disagree fundamentally with his perspective on the two ‘huge achievements’. One was a disaster, the other didn’t happen. Merry England smh. Hardly a democratic British statement is it? We do… Read more »
I read it, I thought it and in the comments you have said it #IndyEngland is his argument stripping the rest of the UK from their identity and forcing “Merry England” on us all. well I’m good thanks #IndyWales is our way forward.
This is the man who couldn’t handled the Brexit negotiations because the despised Europeans would not play English cricket with him!! He vaunts his noble aspirations about encompassing all the 4 UK nations as one harmonious team then stupidly proclaims, “England is one of the freest countries in the World”. This clearly is a different team to the UK. An idiotic attempt at deceit comes to mind.
“The democratic nation-state is the best way human beings have found to create political community and loyalty, to facilitate solidarity, and to make people feel part of something”
The emphasis is on Democracy.
We don’t live in a democracy, but Devolution is a step in the right direction.
This man is even more foolish (or deceitful?) than I previously thought.
Where do they get these idiots from? Failed in everything he’s tried, quotes a non-existent ‘merrie England’ as his model for a four-nation multi-ethnic Disjointed Kingdom and lectures devolved nations on why they should be following the strictures laid down by a disaster of a Prime Minister, intent on saving his own skin at the expense of effective democracy . As said before, one of the best recruiting sergeants for an independent Wales and Scotland there’s ever been, and a warning signal to Northern Ireland that they’d be better off – even the DUP – strengthening their Irish ties and… Read more »
“A country with self-respect cannot have its laws set by others” Is he really that stupid that he can’t see the irony in that statement. Every day we are are subjected to inane proclamations from the English Tories and their moribund Welsh brown nosing lapdogs, and everyday we are a day nearer to Independence 🏴
This man has the same mentality as Vladimir Putin
Re. what Mick Antoniw said about Ukraine the other day we should, given Fat Shanks’ ambitious nature, remind ourselves of the years 1276-1283…
The house of Lords is a denial of democracy. I suggest this unelected arse F right off.
Wow! It is not often that I appear to agree with a hard right Tory but he is absolutely correct to say ““A country with self-respect cannot have its laws set by others. We must therefore finish the business of re-establishing our sovereignty” Unfortunately, after that his thinking seems to fall apart and he rabbits on about English soverignty over the other Nations. Sorry Sunshine. Your first two sentences were spot on the rest was completely off the mark.
He is correct on one point when he says “national identity and history much matter”. Well, we know ours, and you Frost and your ilk, have no place in it, past or future.
Quote…”A country with self-respect cannot have its laws set by others.” Well said. Can you imagine an English Prime Minister telling Welsh families that they cannot spend Christmas together, would that not fan the flames of nationalism? We are a self respecting country and is capable of making its own decisions just like any other country, and if we don’t like the decisions that the Welsh Government make then we vote them out. As for undoing devolution in Northern Ireland would that not pose a threat to the Good Friday Agreement? Here’s a better suggestion… devolution for England. Those governing… Read more »
Wales is not England… yet.
We NEED independence.
so smart these people. i don’t need stand up comedians any more i just look at the uk and have some popcorn.
Yet he believes that union with the bigger Europe weakens the merrie England identity of britain..