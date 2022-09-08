‘Devolved, democratic’ Wales doesn’t ‘need’ a Prince of Wales any more says Lord Elis-Thomas

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas has questioned the need to continue with the title of the Prince of Wales following the death of Elizabeth II.

Speaking of S4C Newyddion, the former presiding officer in the Welsh parliament said that there was “no meaning” to the title.

King Charles III has now relinquished the title and it does not pass on automatically to his son Prince William.

Dafydd Elis-Thomas said that the Prince of Wales was not a “constitutional position, there is no meaning to it in the constitution”.

“And I think, although nothing will happen this time, I I think this title will disappear because it doesn’t make any sense for a devolved, democratic country like Wales to have a prince these days,” he said.

“I think there needs to be a discussion in Wales regarding what should happen to the title Prince of Wales and what is the use of that title, especially since Wales has become a new, democratic, republic.

“What sense does it make to have a Prince of Wales who has no constitutional function? But that is a matter for discussion.”

Mae’r Arglwydd Dafydd Elis-Thomas wedi cwestiynu’r angen i barhau gyda’r teitl Tywysog Cymru yn sgil marwolaeth Ei Mawrhydi Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/zsGhIaCWYP — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) September 8, 2022

Dafydd Elis-Thomas said that he felt that the Queen was not supportive of devolution in the 1970s but had warmed to the idea as the years progressed.

“She understood through her experience in Scotland what was happening in Wales and I said to her at one point, ‘we are determined that anything that has happened in Scotland, it is going to can happen here too, do you understand that?'”

He said the Queen responded by saying she did “understand what you’re saying, I understand why you’re saying it”.

