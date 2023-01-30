Dewi Sant gin to compete for ‘world’s best’ crown at prestigious drinks awards

Dewi Sant gin will compete for the ‘world’s best’ crown after being named the best gin in Wales.

The gin, made at In the Welsh Wind distillery in Ceredigion recently scooped the award Best Contemporary Gin in Wales at the World Gin Awards and will now go on to compete for world’s best gin.

It was one of eight spirits in the Eccentric Spirits Collection produced by the distillery who also claimed the Gold Medal in the Best Contemporary Gin category.

The Ceredigion distillery saw success in other categories as Eccentric Spirits Young Tom gin was awarded a bronze medal in the Best Old Tom Gin category and was the only Welsh gin to win an award in that category.

The World Drinks Awards, which runs the annual competition, only selects the best internationally recognised style of drinks to compete in the final World Best category.

Delighted

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In the Welsh Wind, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, said: “We’re delighted to see Dewi Sant, from our Eccentric Spirits range, be recognised in this way.

“It’s a herbaceous gin with fennel notes and works equally well in cocktails as it does in a refreshing G&T.

“Dewi Sant also won a gold medal in the Global Gin Masters 2022 too, so it’s flying high!”

In the Welsh Wind Distillery produces a range of award-winning spirits on the west coast of Wales, five miles north of Cardigan including its Signature Style Gin, Cask-Aged Palo Cortado Gin and its newest addition Three Grain Vodka.

The Eccentric Collection, which uses a range of Welsh botanicals in its six gins, also includes Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum.

The World Gin Awards ‘World Best’ winners will be announced on February 23.

