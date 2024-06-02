Diane Abbott: ‘I intend to run and to win as Labour’s candidate’

Veteran left-winger Diane Abbott has said she intends to “run and win” as a Labour candidate.

Responding to reports suggesting she was still weighing up options, and was considering accepting a peerage, Ms Abbott wrote on X: “This is factually incorrect.

“I have never been offered a seat in the Lords, and would not accept one if offered.

“I am the adopted Labour candidate for Hackney North & Stoke Newington. I intend to run and to win as Labour’s candidate.”

Ms Abbott was suspended from Labour last year after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism, sparking a long-running process which saw her sit as an Independent MP.

‘Barred’

She had the Labour whip restored this week, but it was briefed out that she might be “barred” from running for the party in the General Election.

For days, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether Ms Abbott would be defending her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat on July 4, as he faced claims of a “purge” of left-wing candidates.

On Friday he said she was “free” to run after the row over her candidacy overshadowed much of the story of Labour’s campaign last week.

