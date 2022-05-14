Dilyn the PM’s Welsh dog caused Tory MP to be ‘drenched’ in bird poo

Dilyn, the Prime Minister’s Welsh dog caused a Conservative MP to be “drenched” in bird poo at a Downing Street garden party after the Queen’s Speech.

Government whip Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, found himself covered in droppings after Dilyn ran into the border around the garden, startling a pigeon or a duck that then dive-bombed over the guests.

Earlier this week Dilyn was criticised in the Spectator for “heckling” Boris Johnson when he went up to speak, suggesting that Boris Johnson should have stuck with just Larry the cat rather than getting a dog.

The Jack Russell-cross was saved by Friends of Animals Wales from a breeder in South Wales because he had a misaligned jaw and was going to be put down, and now lives in No 10 with the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson.

But according to the Christopher Hope, the Telegraph‘s associate editor, the latest incident “cause havoc” at the drinks party.

“After posing for selfies, Dilyn started rummaging in a border before startling a duck, which promptly flew out of the bushes at speed,” he said.

“The panicked bird then did its business all over the dark suit of government whip Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall. Mann was ‘drenched’, one MP told me. A second MP said it looked like a ‘napalm attack in the Vietnam war’.”

“Mann – whose suit is at the dry cleaners – claims it was a pigeon, not a duck.”

The MP himelf is quoted as saying: “It could have been worse if this happened at home since the seagulls in North Cornwall drop a far larger payload.”

