Dirty Vegan Matt Prichard set to give talk on his latest book this Veganuary

‘An Evening With’ Dirty Sanchez and Dirty Vegan star Matt Pritchard is set to take place this ‘Veganuary’ to coincide with the talented chef’s latest plant-based cookery book.

The talk, from the creator of the BBC’s first ever vegan cookery show, takes place at the Manor in Crickhowell at 7.30pm on 9 January, and with only five days left to go there are thankfully a few spaces left for culinary or comedy fans alike.

‘Proper plant based grub’

Cardiff-born Matt’s newest recipe book, Dirty Vegan, Fast & Easy’ was launched in December 2023, just in time for Christmas and Veganuary – a month long plant-based challenge that aims to inspire people to give veganism a timely shot after the indulgences of Christmas and New Year.

‘Dirty Vegan: Fast & Easy’ offers 80 recipes for ‘proper plant-based grub’, ideal for anyone who wants more veg in their diet, whether fully vegan or not.

The publishers say: “With this book you can say goodbye to long hours in the kitchen, as it is all about cutting out the faff so you can eat a balanced, tasty meal in no time.”

“Do you fancy getting dinner on the table in under 30 minutes? A simple one-pot wonder? Or maybe you want to cook to impress? Whatever you’re after, the Dirty Vegan has something for you.”

During the event, Matt will be offering some vegan cooking advice and many of his anectodes, along with some insight into the many protein-packed recipes in the book which include vegan sausage and orzo casserole; the dancing falafel bowl; seitan tacos with butter bean hummus, easy one-pot meals and smoky dark chocolate chilli.

Other recipes include vegetable gochujang stew; ra-ta-ta-tatouille and what Matt terms ‘comfort (or cwtch) food’: the ultimate hangover dirty fries; moooooo-less “beef” and mushroom pie and fly-away cauliflower buffalo bites.

Strength to strength

Matt, or Pritch as he is known, gained notoriety for his role in the cult-tv show Dirty Sanchez.

In 2015 he started to look into veganism and once he watched the documentary Cowspiracy and started his veganism journey right there. Ever since, he’s made it his mission to prove to people that just because he was eating and living as a vegan it wasn’t going to make him “weaker” as many warned him it would.

Emma Corfield-Walters from independent bookstore and organisers of the event, Book-ish, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Matt Pritchard back to Crickhowell to talk about this third cookbook ‘Dirty Vegan – Fast & Easy’. A perfect event for anybody trying out Veganuary or just wanting to get more veg into their diet, Matt’s recipes are quick, easy and very tasty!

She added: “Since Dirty Sanchez, Matt Pritchard has maintained his motto ‘Sleep when you’re dead’ and is now an endurance athlete who undergoes extreme challenges for charity. Breaking world records and tackling anything in his path, he credits much of his success to his change in diet – becoming 100% vegan. His approach is to show people just how easy and cheap it can be to go vegan and how the right nutrition can help you perform.”

Tickets can be purchased from Crickhowell or Abergavenny’s Book-ish stores or online here.

