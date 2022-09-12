Discussion on elected Head of State can wait until after this week says Mark Drakeford
Mark Drakeford has said that there is a “discussion” to be had about on an elected Head of State, but it should not be had this week.
In an interview with ITV’s Sharp End to be broadcast at 10.45pm tonight, the First Minister said that there needed to be a focus on mourning the Queen.
Asked by presenter Rob Osborne whether there should be a debate on the issue, he said: “Well, not this week.
“I think there’s a discussion there,” he said. “It’s alive and happening already. But this week is a week about reflecting on the life, the service, the memories that people have of someone who has been part of everybody’s life.”
He once again confirmed that he wasn’t consulted before the creation of the title of Prince of Wales for Prince William, but said that he hadn’t expected to be.
“No, wouldn’t expect to be there’s no constitutional significance in the role of the Prince of Wales,” he said. “It doesn’t have responsibilities of its own.
“I think it’s a decision that the king has made and in some ways that has avoided what might have been a drawn-out debate about whether or not it should happen.”
‘No hurry’
Earlier today the First Minister has said he was not told there would be a new Prince of Wales before King Charles’ announcement and says there’s no rush to investiture so that “a debate” can be had.
Mark Drakeford told Radio Cymru that “attitudes had changed” since the last investiture in 1969 and that Prince William needed to come to Wales and find out “where he can make a difference”.
“I hadn’t heard anything about it before the new King said it,” he said. “He said it very early in his new period. He had thought about that for a long time in terms of what he wanted to say.
“The role of the Prince of Wales isn’t a constitutional one. But in the Royal Family, it’s an important one.”
Asked if an investiture was imminent, he added: “I had no chance to ask about that – and there’s no hurry. Of course, this week everything is happening quickly and that’s necessary.
“But a lot of what is going to happen now after the funeral on Monday and there will be more time to think about the best way and opportunities for the new Prince to come to Wales and learn more about the priorities of the people of Wales. And see where he can make a difference.
“So there’s no hurry to do anything else I don’t think.”
Asked whether he thought the Royal Family were sensitive to the strength of feeling about the role of the Prince of Wales, he said: “I think they are. I think they know that Wales in 2022 is not Wales as it was in 1969. A lot of things have changed – attitudes have changed as well.
“That’s why I think that the best way is not to hurry to do other things but to take time. To come to Wales to meet with people, to think about what the new Prince of Wales can do effectively. If there’s a debate to be had, to give a chance to that debate.”
Good for Mr Drakeford. That is a sensible position. This week has been Royalty Overload which is what som people may want. Those of us who are Republicans have had the opportunity to simply switch off. After all, with Government closed down and Lavish Liz following the King around we just need to wait for normality to return
Not sure how we’re supposed to switch off, when the monarchy is being forced down our throats 24/7 at the moment.
Thank goodness for streaming channels.
I would not have known of the Queen’s passing were it not for these pages but I have heard it is non-stop on the mainstream channels!
I think that now is exactly the time to have these discussions. The King knew people would not immediately launch these discussions in the aftermath of the late Queen’s death, for fear of being accused of being “disrespectful”. He used his opponents’ good faith to seize on the opportunity to declare his son Prince and avoid debate on the matter. It was a dishonourable and comtemptible act. However, Charles’ behaviour has been very provocative in the last few days, from announcing his son’s status at breakneck speed, to cancelling and rescheduling his visit to the Welsh Parliament to coincide with… Read more »
We show our respect and sympathise with the royals on the death of the queen and then in the midst of their grief they kick us in the teeth and, again, they carry on in their usual arrogant style. We need our heads seeing to.
In my naievety, I believed the whole mourning period would be about the late Queen, but it has been about her son and grandson just as much as it has been about her.
It’s actually quite distasteful.
I respect this position. Prince William should not be called Prince of Wales but deserves a week or so to grieve before he’s really challenged on this.
But he and William have already broken the purdah of the mourning period to use their new positions for highly political purposes from scheduling visits to the Welsh Parliament to coincide with Owain Glyndwr day, and announcing joint visits to the Celtic home nations with Liz Truss.
Sorry but the political purdah has already come to an end, and it was done by the Royals themselves.
Gives himself time to develop better justification for his sit on the fence position which can become difficult. However he will be accompanied on the fence by a host of Welsh politicians and others in public life who will be covering their backsides just in case the wind blows a different way. I think this weakness will enable the London regime to commission a whacking big panto cum circus regardless of what some or most of the ordinary people think.
Time is now, it’s not our family death after all. Be nice to have a discussion rather than cancelled sport and suicide music in shops. You start with a gentle discussion before the patron of the English FA is rammed down our throats. Leave them greave its our discussion.
The old “Now is not the time” ploy, must be the most used opening in political statements in recent times
We all know what Drakeford is thinking. The comments are thinly veiled and subtle.
Unfortunately, he still hasn’t got the courage of his convictions to say exactly what he thinks for fear of upsetting the precious British establishment.
Come off it Mark, for what it’s worth I’ve agreed with your stance & many of your decisions over the last couple of years & I don’t even vote for your party but this is taking fence sitting to the max. The time to debate is right here, right now. Carlo didn’t waste a single second in appointing wills to this ” non constitutional ” position even though the bleeding heart cap doffing serfs in the country are pleading to cut the man some slack as “he’s grieving”. Grieving, he’s 73 for Christ sake not a 9 year old boy… Read more »
I don’t live in Wales, after leaving 18 years ago, but I would be disappointed at Drakeford approach on this. Non-comital and with a sense of not giving any thought on what is of great importance in Welsh Politics and nationhood. Just another politician!
The First Minister has been well and truly shafted and hasn’t come out fighting. He’s a busted flush. Welsh Government desperately needs a leader who can stand up to the tsunami of Loyalist tripe that will come down the M4 in the coming months and years.
No matter what Drakeford says or does – the Royal family and the UK government will do what they want. They feel nothing for what the Welsh public might feel or think. It’s part of the culture.