Disgraced broadcaster Huw Edwards expelled from Gorsedd Cymru

Disgraced former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards has had his membership of the Eisteddfod terminated.

The move follows a unanimous vote at today’s Eisteddfod Court meeting (8 August).

The Board of Trustees decided to activate Section 4 (a) (iv) of its constitution to terminate his membership of the Eisteddfod and as a result, he will also be expelled from Gorsedd Cymru.

Last week, Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children

The veteran broadcaster admitted having 41 on WhatsApp, including seven in the most serious category.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the offences were committed between December 2020 and August 2021. He will return to the court to be sentenced on 16 September.

Edwards was inducted into the Gorsedd of the Bards at the National Eisteddfod in 2022 and is the first member to have been expelled due to being dishonoured.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the Gorsedd recorder, or secretary, Christine James said: “In such matters, the Gorsedd is subject to the Eisteddfod Court.

“The court has a fair and balanced process [for dealing with such matters] which has already started.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

