Disgraced Delyn MP calls for vote on the future of devolution in Wales

Disgraced Delyn MP Rob Roberts has called for the UK Government to bring forward a vote on the future of devolution in Wales.

He described Welsh devolution as a “failed 25 year-long experiment that has delivered absolutely nothing for the people of north Wales” during a debate on Welsh affairs in the House of Commons to mark St David’s Day.

Mr Roberts lost the Conservative party whip in 2021 after an independent panel found that he had acted inappropriately after he sought to engage in a relationship with a male member of his staff.

However, he refused to resign as an MP, sitting instead as an independent.

Attacking plans to increase the number of Senedd Members, Mr Roberts added: “Now they want to expand it even further at the cost of another £100 million.

“It’s my abiding wish, that I’m sure will never come to fruition, that the UK Government looks at what’s happening in north Wales, puts aside the seeming political position of devolve and forget, and does something to help us by bringing forward measures to test the will of the Welsh people once again as to whether they want to continue with this failed experiment at all.”

Sexual advances

Mr Roberts was suspended from the Tory party for 12 weeks in August 2021 after a report by Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel found he had “made repeated and unwanted sexual advances” towards a member of his staff and had made “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature”.

He was subsequently readmitted to the Conservative Party despite having been found to have sexually harassed the staff member.

Despite regaining his party membership in November 2021, the MP still has the whip withdrawn, meaning he sits as an independent, but has continued to vote in line with the UK Government whip.

Following his suspension, the then leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, called on Mr Roberts to do the “honourable” thing and step down as an MP, triggering a by-election.

