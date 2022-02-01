Disgraced MP defends Boris Johnson in wake of explosive partygate report

A disgraced Welsh MP has defended Boris Johnson in response to an explosive report into partygate by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Rob Roberts, who was suspended from Parliament for six weeks for sexual misconduct, leapt to the defence of the beleaguered Prime Minister during a debate in the House of Commons.

The Independent Member of Parliament, who has had the Conservative whip removed, told MPs that Johnson has “delivered on Brexit”, and claimed that he has “delivered a country that is coming out of a pandemic and an economy that is thriving”.

The long-awaited report into parties in Downing Street has said there is no need to wait for the police to investigate to know that the gatherings within Downing Street and elsewhere should not have taken place.

It also said that the public “rose to the challenge” of the Covid pandemic but that there were “failures of leadership” inside No 10.

Roberts, who represents the constituency of Delyn, said: “Delivery is key. The Prime Minister delivers. He delivered on Brexit. He delivered with furlough and with the self-employment income support scheme, which ensured that businesses were able to survive. [Interruption.]

The Opposition shout it down because they do not like it; that is fine. He delivered one of the best vaccination programmes in the world.

“He delivered a country that is coming out of a pandemic and an economy that is thriving, with people who sadly lost their jobs in the last two years having more vacancies than ever to choose from. Nobody talks about those things, however, because all—”

The Speaker said: “Order. I think the Prime Minister has a grip of what the hon. Gentleman is saying.”

Boris Johnson said: “We will deliver on the people’s priorities. We will deliver and keep delivering for Wales.”

‘Not been published in full’

The Sue Gray report has not been published in full because the most serious allegations are being investigated by the police.

The senior civil servant re-wrote it after the Met Police asked for only “minimal reference” to be made to events they are looking at, in order to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Many Conservative MPs had said they are waiting for the findings of the report before deciding whether to put in letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in the beleaguered Prime Minister.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

