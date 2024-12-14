Dismay at ‘alarming’ shortfall in applicants to study nursing in Wales

The Royal College of Nursing Wales (RCN) has urged the Welsh Government to increase funding for students studying nursing in Wales, after admission figures revealed an ‘alarming’ shortfall in applicants this year.

Figures published by The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) confirm that universities in Wales have been unable to fill the Welsh government commissioned places on nursing courses and attract the number of nursing students needed.

Applications

Despite Wales being the only nation in the UK to see an increase in applications for 2024 – to 4,095, the acceptance figure was only 1270, falling far short of the 2400 Welsh government commissioned university places.

Overall applications to study nursing in Wales over the last three years have declined and the recent increase in applications has not resulted in an increase in accepted places.

There has also been an ongoing decline in the number of acceptances since 2021 with an overall fall of 24.9%.

Stagnated

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales said: “We previously welcomed the 16% rise in UCAS applications to study nursing in Wales for 2024. However, the conversion to actual nursing students has stagnated over the last three years, which means there still isn’t a sustainable domestic supply for the future.

“At present, poor domestic student recruitment and retention of the existing workforce are being offset by international recruitment, both for student and internationally educated nurses.

“We celebrate the importance of a diverse workforce in Wales; however, we must work to strengthen our domestic pipeline to meet the needs of future health and social care services across Wales.

“Our intelligence shows that the level of financial support to students is so low that it detracts many from commencing their courses.

“We believe there is an urgent need for the Welsh government to increase levels of funding for students studying nursing in Wales.”

