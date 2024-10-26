Disused timber yard set to become Romany Travellers site

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A local authority is looking to turn a former timber yard into two authorised pitches for Romany Travellers.

Torfaen Borough Council received an application in February for the two pitches, and since then fencing, CCTV, two caravans and a portable toilet have been moved to the site.

Since the application was made, more than 70 letters of objections have been received by the council, alongside five letters of support.

Application

A report to Torfaen’s planning committee said the application also includes building two detached utility/day rooms to provide a bathroom, kitchen and an in-door area for drying and the portable toilets would then be removed.

The application has been made by Joe Thomas, and it is intended he and his immediate family which includes his partner and three children, his father Joe Thomas Senior, sister and partner and their two children will live at the site.

Planning officer Justin Jones stated in a report for the committee the application is to now retain the use of the site, as well as the creation of the utility rooms, access improvements and landscaping and biodiversity improvements.

He stated: “The agent has advised that the works were undertaken as the applicant Mr Thomas (senior) was homeless.”

Merits

At the time of the application Mr Thomas, who is a boxing trainer, was described as homeless and living in a touring caravan on the drive of a close relative while the family said it wished to move from the nearby council run Shepherd’s Hill site due to “many episodes of violence between other occupiers over recent years”.

Gwent Police said it has no objection to the development and Mr Jones’ report said “based upon the evidence provided, little weight should be given to the concerns expressed on perceived increase of crime.”

It is also noted the applicants have installed CCTV with the aim of reducing crime.

His report reminds councillors planning decisions aren’t to be used to “punish” applicants for unauthorised work, and applications have to be considered on their own merits, saying: “It is disappointing that significant works have been undertaken on site but this application that must be determined on its merits.”

Report

The report which recommends approval and will be considered by the planning committee when it meets at the Civic Centre, in Pontypool, on Wednesday, October 30 at 10am states the application meets planning policies, including that there is a bus stop near by. There are no objections from highways, environmental health or Natural Resources Wales, which has requested conditions.

The committee is also advised there is currently considered to be an unmet need for seven permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches in Torfaen which “should be given significant weight in the determination of this application.”

Conditions will ensure no business can operate from the site, other than the parking of a commercial vehicle used by the occupiers of the caravans.

