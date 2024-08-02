Doctor Who episode featuring voice of Huw Edwards to be redubbed for BBC iPlayer

A Doctor Who episode featuring the voice of Huw Edwards has been temporarily removed from BBC iPlayer to be redubbed.

It comes after the former BBC News presenter admitted to having indecent images of children, with seven of the 41 being of the most serious type.

The 2006 episode stars David Tennant and Billie Piper as the Doctor and his companion Rose Tyler, who travel to the future to the London 2012 Olympics where Edwards’ voice can be heard from a televised BBC news report.

The instalment titled Fear Her from season two of the sci-fi drama was removed temporarily from BBC iPlayer on Friday to be redubbed, the PA news agency understands.

“As you would expect we are actively considering the availability of our archive,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“While we don’t routinely delete content from the BBC archive as it is a matter of historical record, we do consider the continued use and re-use of material on a case-by-case basis.”

Llangennech

Elsewhere, a mural of Edwards in his hometown of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, was painted over by artist Steve Jenkins, who described it as “such a bitter pill to swallow”.

Llanelli councillor Gary Jones said the mural had been defaced and the community council had “already removed the photograph of Huw Edwards that hung in our community centre”.

“He was popular and well respected here in Llangennech and his disgrace will hit people in the village hard,” he told PA.

Elsewhere, a plaque at Cardiff Castle commemorating the opening of its Interpretation Centre has also been removed, along with an audio guide featuring Edwards’ voice.

