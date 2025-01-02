Documentary delves into the mystery of Ynys Môn murder

A new documentary is set to explore a chilling case that has haunted Ynys Môn since 2019, the murder of Gerald Corrigan, killed by a crossbow in the quiet countryside, which remains one of Wales’ most perplexing criminal mysteries.

In a two-part documentary airing on S4C on 2 and 3 of January called Llofruddiaeth y Bwa Croes (Crossbow Killer), viewers are offered an in-depth exploration of the investigation, featuring interviews with journalists, a pathologist and those closest to the victim. The series revisits the eerie events surrounding his death and attempts to answer the one question that has lingered for years: Why was Gerald Corrigan killed? On Good Friday, Easter 2019, Gerald Corrigan was found dead outside his remote Ynys Môn home. He had been struck by a crossbow bolt fired from a distance, an unusual and shocking method of murder that immediately set alarm bells ringing for investigators.

Unsettling

What made this tragedy even more unsettling was the lack of any clear motive. Gerald was a man of modest means with no apparent enemies, leading police to speculate that this may have been a random attack. However, with no evidence to support this theory and no obvious suspects, the case soon spiralled into a mystery that would baffle investigators for months to come. The first episode of the S4C documentary takes viewers back to the scene of the crime, a remote house with a broken satellite dish and a body of a man who seemingly lived a peaceful and uneventful life, but murdered in an unusual and barbaric way. Viewers are presented with video footage of the initial efforts to piece together what had happened, but the lack of forensic evidence and witness statements only deepened the mystery. The painstaking search of the area for clues and interviews with locals show the complexities of a case that should have been straightforward, yet was anything but. Journalists who covered the story provide their perspectives on the case, sharing the confusion and frustration they felt as the investigation progressed with few developments. They detail how the press was gripped by the story, trying to make sense of why a man like Gerald would be targeted in such a violent and impersonal way. With few leads, the case quickly became the subject of speculation, and the media, much like the police, struggled to find an explanation for the senseless murder.

Web of deceit

In the second episode, the documentary delves deeper into the case, exploring various theories and a complicated web of deceit, criminality and drugs – all within close proximity to Gerald Corrigan’s home. A sport therapist called Terence Whall, who lived in Bryngwran not far from Gerald’s home, was eventually charged with his murder and sentenced for a minimum 31 years at Mold Crown Court in February 2020. The documentary uncovers how Whall was arrested and charged with the murder. Detectives had spoken to Whall before he became a suspect as he was one of 17 people on Ynys Môn to have bought a crossbow in the previous 10 years from the UK’s largest crossbow supplier. Whall became prime suspect weeks after being first interviewed by police, when a Land Rover Discovery belonging to his partner was found burned out near Bethesda – a 25-minute drive from his home. The programme shows that analysis of the Land Rover’s telematics – a location-tracking SIM card – revealed it had parked at Porth Dafarch beach, a short walk from Gerald Corrigan’s home near the Ynys Môn coastal path at the time of the murder. Whall and his associates had tried to destroy the vehicle by arson but unbeknowst to them the telematic information had been uploaded to the cloud. Whall’s digital footprint also revealed he had bought the identical crossbow arrow tip and bolt to the one that killed Gerald on Amazon in two separate orders a few weeks before the murder. Whall’s prosecutors admitted without the Land Rover’s ‘black box’ location technology, Whall might have got away with murder. But no motive has been given as to why Gerald Corrigan was killed. His death remains an unsettling mystery that will continue to haunt the people of Ynys Môn – and those who remember his story.

Llofruddiaeth y Bwa Croes airs on S4C on Thursday and Friday 2 & 3 January at 9pm and on demand: S4C Clic and iPlayer

