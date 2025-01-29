Dog attack results in three-year prison sentence

An Ebbw Vale man, whose dog viciously attacked a 12-year-old girl in Nantyglo leaving her requiring hospital treatment, has received a sentence of three years in prison.

Justin Allison, 38, appeared at Newport Crown Court today (29 January) after previously pleading guilty to possessing a banned breed without a licence and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

He also admitted a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Last October, officers were called to an address in The Crescent, Nantyglo, following reports of a dog attack on a child.

XL bully

The dog was seized and humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon. It was later identified as an XL bully – a banned breed which was also unregistered by Allison.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: “Allison failed to keep his dog under control and a girl was viciously attacked, causing serious injuries.

“We wish her the very best with her ongoing recovery following this attack.

“This case should serve as a reminder to all dog owners of the importance of having your dog under control at all times.

“We take all reports of suspected irresponsible dog ownership seriously and we urge everyone to follow the legislation and guidance to prevent events like this happening in the future.”

Allison was jailed for three years and banned from owning dogs for 10 years.

