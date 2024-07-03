Dog exercise area given go ahead despite barking fears

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

A dog exercise area in an upmarket village has had the go-ahead despite fears residents will have to listen to their constant barking.

The application to use the agricultural field was made by B4 and After Dog Grooming which is based at Knollbury Business Park in Knollbury just outside Magor.

A nearby resident complained the use of the field next to the business park would mean residents in the village, where houses can sell for up to £430,000 and who can pay up to £4,000 a year in council tax, would have to listen to a “constant stream” of barking.

They told the council planning department: “People pay a lot of money to live up here and as a result pay a high poll tax band.

“They do not expect to listen to the constant stream of cars and dogs constantly barking which is what they do at these play areas. Who wants to constantly listen to dogs barking? It would drive people away from Knollbury and spoil the area.”

The resident also suggested there were other more suitable areas for a dog exercise field.

The council’s delegated planning decision panel approved the application and a report, prepared for it, said the objections were from one address and letters of support had been received from 52 addresses. It added it was also claimed “a lot of fake comments” had been sent to the council.

Planning officer Kate Young’s report said access and parking are already in place and while the field is in the open countryside use as an exercise area would be suitable and that no buildings were being proposed.

According to the report B4 and After has “several hundred regular customers” and some already walk their dogs in the field and it’s intended to place a 1.85 metre galvanised livestock fence around it.

Use will be limited to one owner, and no more than four dogs, at a time and they will be able to book one hour slots, including 45 minutes exercise time.

It’s planned the field will be open from 7.30am until 8.30 in the evening although in the winter months the hours may be reduced.

The management of the site, which is surrounded by mature hedgerows, with additional planting planned along the easter boundary, will, the report said, “lessen the impact of any noise” and the homes considered to far enough away from the field.

