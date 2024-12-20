Dog rescue charity shares disappointment in Welsh Government

Stephen Price

A Welsh animal rescue charity has shared its disappointment in the Welsh Government’s delay in phasing out greyhound racing in Wales.

A statement from the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, was released on Wednesday 18 December, following the consultation into the licensing of animal welfare establishments, activities and exhibits that was held earlier this year

The consultation launched on 8 December 2023 and closed on 1 March 2024, with 1180 responses received during this 12-week period.

Building on the earlier targeted call for evidence, together these help form the first phase of development of a national model for the regulation of animal welfare, a Programme for Government commitment.

Key priority

Huw Irranca-Davies MS wrote: “Animal welfare is a Welsh Government priority, and I know our ambition for all animals in Wales to have a good life is one which is widely shared. Our proposals for a national model have the potential to affect real and positive progress for thousands of animals across Wales.

“I would like to thank all individuals, businesses, charities, local authorities, and organisations who took the time to consider and respond to this consultation. I also acknowledge the strength of feeling demonstrated in those responses.

“This was a wide-ranging and substantial consultation, and your patience has been appreciated whilst we worked to assess the views, information and evidence submitted. This collective input will be invaluable in helping to inform and shape our future priorities. I will provide a further update regarding next steps in the spring.

“This statement is being issued during recess to keep Members informed. Should Members wish me to make a further statement or to answer questions on this when the Senedd returns I would be happy to do so.”

Frustration

Sharing their frustration on social media, a representative from one of Wales’ largest dog rescue charities, Hope Rescue wrote: “Hope Rescue is extremely disappointed that any decision on the future of greyhound racing in Wales has been pushed back to Spring 2025, continuing to leave dogs racing in Wales at significant risk of injury or death.

“However, we are encouraged that almost 65% of respondents to the recent consultation on animal activities were in favour of a phased ban.

“Our petition calling for an end to greyhound racing in Wales closed back in March 2022 and attracted over 35,000 signatures.

“The majority of the Petitions Committee supported a phased end to greyhound racing. As a member of the Cut the Chase coalition alongside @dogstrust @rspca_official @the_blue_cross and @greyhound_rescue_wales we have been campaigning to bring the greyhound racing to an end in Wales – and across the UK- to stop the entirely preventable injuries and deaths of dogs involved in racing.

“The campaign is widely supported by cross-party Senedd Members.

“According to the industry’s own figures, since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participating in greyhound racing around the U.K.

“Last year alone, 4,238 dogs were injured racing. Sadly we have seen first-hand the impact of greyhound racing, having taken in over 200 greyhounds through our Amazing Greys project. This included a significant amount of dogs with life-changing, catastrophic injuries, some of which sadly had to be put to sleep.”

“Vanessa Waddon, Chief Executive Officer of Hope Rescue says: “With overwhelming public and political support to the call for an end to greyhound racing in Wales, it is extremely disappointing that Welsh Government is yet to make a decision on the future of this inherently dangerous activity.

“At Hope Rescue we have witnessed first-hand the catastrophic injuries experienced by dogs racing in Wales. Welsh Government has an opportunity to put animal welfare first and fully protect greyhounds from harm, and we are still hopeful they will follow the lead of the New Zealand government who last week announced a ban on greyhound racing citing unacceptable levels of injuries and deaths.”

Support

In contrast, the licensed greyhound racing sector, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has responded positively to the Welsh Government’s statement, welcoming the opportunity for continued engagement and collaboration on ways to optimise the welfare of racing greyhounds.

GBGB, along with others in the racing sector, argue for a ‘measured response’ which takes into account the positive economic, social, cultural and welfare impact GBGB regulation has had on the sport in Wales.

Chief Executive of GBGB, Mark Bird, said of the Government’s statement and summary of consultation responses: “We welcome the consultation summary today, which shows very clearly the strength of support for effective and proportionate regulation in order to safeguard animal welfare – whether for commercial dog walkers and pet groomers or within greyhound racing.

“As regulator for Wales’s greyhound racing track, the Valley Stadium, we have been able to prove how robust licensing can transform welfare standards.

“Meanwhile, despite coordinated and misleading campaigns led by animal rights groups against the sport – as clearly demonstrated in the large swathe of duplicate responses highlighted in the summary – this has not achieved any definitive support for a phased ban.

“We are pleased that the Government continues to prioritise a fully comprehensive, evidence based and measured approach to optimising welfare. As further work goes into exploring options for effective regulation in Wales, we remain committed to engaging fully with the Deputy First Minister and his officials in continuing to promote and protect greyhound welfare.”

On what he terms the ‘positive welfare and wider economic and social benefits’, Mark Bird added: “Valley Stadium’s management invested significantly in their site to meet GBGB’s robust licensing requirements. The track now benefits from the specialist expertise of its on-site veterinary surgeon and ongoing support and oversight of our national network of experts. Indeed, racing greyhounds benefit from far more protections and oversight than the pet dog population across Wales.

“In doing so, the Valley Stadium’s licensing has brought jobs and growth and is enjoyed by a strong core of local supporters, who value the opportunity to see a historic Welsh pastime with welfare now firmly at its heart.”

Read the summary of responses following our public consultation on the Licensing of Animal Welfare Establishments, Activities and Exhibits, including racing dogs. in full.

Find out more about Hope Dog Rescue’s work here.

