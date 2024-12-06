Dog waits over four years for home

Stephen Price

A Welsh rescue centre has launched an appeal to find a home for one of their dogs which has spent over four years waiting for a forever home.

Maggie is a nine year old Sharpei x Staffie, and has spent an unbelievable 4 years, 3 months (equivalent to to 220 weeks/1,500 days) sat in West Wales Poundies’ kennels waiting patiently for someone to choose her.

The charity describe her as full of character and, say that she “will make someone a lovely best friend. Maggie is an active girl and would love someone to share long walks with”.

Maggie walks past dogs she meets out and about but needs to be an only pet. She also hates cats and small furries.

Maggie needs a home with older children, she would ideally suit to an active retired couple who love the outdoors. She will walk for hours if that’s what you like to do.

Appeal

Taking to social media, Lianne Evans wrote: “That is a large chunk of a dogs life, they don’t live long lives, yet Maggie has spent most of hers waiting for that special someone to give her a second chance.

“Maggie arrived with us over 4 years ago, handed in to the rescue by her family, she was no longer wanted. She was a very scared girl who’s whole world had been turned upside down. She trusted no one and grieved for the family who had let her down.”

“But it didn’t take long for her to learn to trust again with a little patience and understanding she was soon to be my new best friend.

“As much as myself and the rest of the wwp team love Maggie we are no substitute for her very own human. Someone who will cherish her, just as she deserves.”

Firm favourite

Lianne added: “She is a firm favourite here at the rescue especially with our regular volunteers who have got to know her so well. Everyone has a fond story to tell about our Maggie!!

“She has watched dogs come and then go, yet she still sits and waits but no one ever chooses her 😢 It breaks my heart to constantly see her overlooked, no she isn’t perfect but show me a dog that is.”

“I think the biggest issue is she needs to be an only dog, that seems to put a lot of people off. But whatever her quirks she doesn’t deserve to spend the rest of her days in kennels, she deserves a happy life living with someone who loves her.

“So I am appealing to everyone who cares, please share Maggie’s story and let’s find her a home of her own. She is 9y.o now and I can’t bare the thought of her wasting any more of her life living alone in rescue.

“Please help us turn this lovely lady’s life around and together lets find Maggie the perfect companion she so longs for.”

Deserving

Maggie loves the car, but like many dogs ‘her recall is non existent’, if she sees something more interesting than you then she’s not coming back, so they advise no walks off lead.

The centre shared: “Maggie does have a few quirks but what dog doesn’t! We can discuss these with anyone interested in offering her a home.

“She is the most loving, gentle girl you could meet. She isn’t at all destructive in the home and is happy to be left.

Although she is an active girl she isn’t busy in the home and settles nicely after a walk, happily curling up in her bed for a snooze. After waiting all this time in rescue she deserves the best home.”

If you think you can offer Maggie or any other dogs a home this Christmas, visit West Wales Poundies and fill in an adoption form.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

