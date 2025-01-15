Dog walker dies five weeks after being hit by cyclist

A woman has died almost five weeks after being hit by a cyclist while on a dog walk with her husband, South Wales Police have said.

The 57-year-old woman was walking in Moorland Road, Splott, Cardiff on December 10 when she was struck.

The cyclist, who was wearing a white shirt and red tie, fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she died on Monday.

Witnesses and information

A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and information.

“The 57-year-old woman was walking her dog with her husband some time between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 10 2024 when the collision happened.

“The cyclist who is described as male, wearing a black face covering, white shirt and red tie, is urged to please come forward.”

