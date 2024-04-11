Dogs seized by police following reports of banned breed

Four dogs have been seized from an address following reports that a banned breed was being kept there.

Gwent Police officers from Caerphilly south’s neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at a property in Bedwas yesterday (April 9).

The joint operation was carried out with Caerphilly County Borough Council’s trading standards officers after concerns were raised about the animals.

Breed Specific Legislation bans the ownership of certain types of dogs in the UK including some traditionally bred for fighting.

These are Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

On 31 December 2023, the first stage of the XL Bully ban came into effect after the breed was added the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The second stage of the XL bully ban came in to effect in February.

Now, it is a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in Wales and England unless your dog has a Certificate of Exemption, third party insurance, with the dog muzzled and on a lead in a public place.

If not, police may have the power to seize it.

Concern

Inspector Rebecca Williams said: “While the animals are due to undergo assessment by dog legislation officers, I’d like to thank our communities for their ongoing support.

“We understand that banned dogs are a concern, and I hope this action demonstrates we are working tirelessly to ensure our streets are safe.

“Through the LEAD initiative, we’re encouraging responsible dog ownership across the county, but are also continuing to act on information we receive from the public about suspected banned breeds by carrying out these warrants.

“If you believe you may have information about a potential banned or dangerous dog where you live, please speak to us.”

It’s against the law to sell a banned dog, abandon a banned dog, give away a banned dog or breed from a banned dog.

Further advice from the Government on owning XL bullies can be found here.

