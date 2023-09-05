Dolwyddelan extension for Conwy fflecsi service

Residents in Dolwyddelan will benefit from improved transport connections following an extension to the Dyffryn Conwy fflecsi service, Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced.

Working in partnership with Conwy County Borough Council, the Dolwyddelan extension includes two pick-up points at Y Gwydyr and Dolwyddelan train station.

fflecsi will operate in the Dolwyddelan area between 6.30am and 7.00pm, Monday to Saturday.

fflecsi Dyffryn Conwy is a demand responsive bus service which does not have a fixed route and timetable but an operating zone, allowing passengers to be picked up and dropped off anywhere within that fflecsi zone.

Rather than passengers waiting at a bus stop for a bus to turn up, they can book a journey in advance using the fflecsi app, or by calling 0300 234 0300.

Passengers are informed where to catch the bus and what time it will be arriving – the pick-up point will be as near as possible to the location of the passenger.

Huw Morgan, Head of Integrated Transport at Transport for Wales, said: “fflecsi Dyffryn Conwy has been successfully operating in rural communities for almost three years and we’re pleased to be extending the service to Dolwyddelan.

“We recognise public transport connections can be challenging for some rural communities in Wales and we’re continuing to explore options to improve services where there is appropriate demand.

“I hope residents in Dolwyddelan find the fflecsi service to be a reliable and efficient transport solution that provides them with the necessary connections to make onward journeys in the area.”

Cllr Liz Roberts of Conwy County Borough Council said: “The community of Dolwyddelan in the LL25 area are so pleased that the voice of its residents has been heard and we look forward to having a fflecsi service.

“Rurality and public transport are vital if we are to gain access for work, pleasure and shopping.”

