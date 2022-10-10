Domestic abuse charity set for ‘game changing’ £2.7m of funding

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A Neath Port Talbot based charity is set to receive £2.7m worth of funding described as ‘game changing’ this year in a bid to modernise its services.

The local domestic abuse charity, Thrive Women’s Aid, is based in Port Talbot and has helped women and children affected by domestic abuse in the borough for over 42 years, with the overall aim of creating safer communities.

They have now received a social investment loan of £2.7 million from Social and Sustainable Capita, in order to modernise their accommodation and support services in the area.

The funds on offer will be used to purchase 20 properties in the Neath Port Talbot region, which will serve as safe move-on accommodation, where support services can also be delivered to help women and children rebuild their lives.

Stability

It will be the first time charity has been able to buy up homes for themselves, which would give them a greater control over the accommodation they provide, as well as allowing them to provide more stability for the families they support.

The charity’s accommodation is now set to increase from 11 units to 31 units, a move they say will help them meet the increased demand for victims of domestic abuse.

Representatives at the Welsh charity say it comes as the need for the service in the Neath Port Talbot area is still incredibly high, particularly after the pandemic where there was a 42% increase in referrals to its adult services.

Lucy Reynolds who is the CEO at Thrive Women’s Aid said the money would allow them to advance their strategies and help tackle this increase in the coming years.

She said: “One of our four strategic priorities over the next five years is to modernise, innovate and transform our accommodation support services for individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse. This includes increasing the number of properties available for those with varying needs and risk levels.

“Owning properties gives us more control and allows us to bring support services together under one roof in a holistic way. Like the rest of the UK, Neath Port Talbot has a housing crisis, and it can be difficult for women to access housing.

“We provide move-on accommodation with support to enable them to re-build their lives after experiencing domestic abuse and regain their independence in safe communities.”

Ben Rick, Co-Founder and CEO of SASC added: “We are pleased to be making our first investment from our SASH fund in a Welsh charity. Thrive is a well-run organisation with a great vision and strong community links.

“This loan promises to be real game changer for them – putting them in control and enabling them to transform their accommodation and services.”

