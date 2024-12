Donald Trump makes fresh call for US to buy Greenland

He also suggested on Sunday that the US is getting “ripped off” at the Panama Canal.“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,” he said.Panama President Jose Raul Mulino responded in a video that “every square metre of the canal belongs to Panama and will continue to”, but Mr Trump fired back on his social media site: “We’ll see about that!”

The president-elect also posted a picture of a US flag planted in the canal zone under the phrase, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”.

The United States built the canal in the early 1900s but relinquished control to Panama on December 31 1999, under a treaty signed in 1977 by president Jimmy Carter.

The canal depends on reservoirs that were hit by 2023 droughts that forced it to substantially reduce the number of daily slots for crossing ships. With fewer ships, administrators also increased the fees that shippers are charged to reserve slots to use the canal.

The Greenland and Panama flare-ups followed Mr Trump recently posting that “Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State” and offering an image of himself superimposed on a mountaintop surveying surrounding territory next to a Canadian flag.

Mr Trudeau suggested that Mr Trump was joking about annexing his country, but the pair met recently at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to discuss Mr Trump’s threats to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods.