Don’t call people who refuse Covid jabs ‘idiots’, Adam Price argues

People who have refused Covid jabs should not be “demonised” or called “idiots”, Adam Price has argued.

The Plaid Cymru Leader has suggested that doing so pushes them “further into the arms of the anti-vaxxers”.

In an interview with Matt Frei on Channel 4 News, he also described vaccination as a “moral issue” as well as a “civic duty”.

He said there should be “public information films” in order to get the “message across” and to combat “misinformation.

Adam Price said: “Vaccination is a moral issue. It’s a civic duty to get vaccinated. I think President Biden has even gone as far as to say that it’s a patriotic duty, so that’s a very very important message.”

Matt Frei said: “But should we, should you be doing as a politician, should you be doing more to call out those people who’ve refused to get vaccinated?”

Adam Price replied: “Well I think there’s a danger if you call people idiots, if you demonise them, then that doesn’t put you in a very good position to actually persuade them because then people just batten down the hatches.

“Then you’re not creating a relationship, a dialogue with those people you need to persuade. You’re actually pushing them further and further into the arms of the anti-vaxxers.

“Many people who haven’t been vaccinated, they’re not anti-vaxxers per se. They’re hesitant, but they’re not fully persuaded. They’ve been on the receiving end of all the misinformation from some of the big tech companies.”

‘Clearer targeting’

Matt Frei said: “Indeed, but there needs to be much clearer targeting of messaging doesn’t there? Very quickly, you’ve got to be much more precise here.”

Adam Price said: “Yes, people have said, look, we need a wartime effort. Well, let’s have some of those public information films that were so effective in getting the message across that, yes, it is important to get vaccinated, and to be unvaccinated in some ways, yes it may be a personal choice, but it has an impact on others.”