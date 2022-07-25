Don’t stop until you reach Scotland – new signs on Lampeter street befuddle motorists

New signs on a Lampeter street have confused motorists after telling them not to stop for 310 miles – which would take them up to Scotland.

The signs that have appeared on both sides of the northward-bound College Street in the rural market town on the Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire border say ‘Am 310 filltir / for 310 miles’ underneath a ‘no stopping’ sign.

The signs were spotted by Dylan Lewis of hyperlocal news site Clonc360 which is based in Lampeter. “New misleading signs of College St today,” he said.

The intention may instead be to tell people not to stop for 310 meters, which is closer to the length of the street which runs past the Lampeter Campus of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Not stopping for 310 miles would take Lampeter motorists to Castle Douglas in Scotland or Calais in France.

Ceredigion is due to host the National Eisteddfod next week and organisers will be hoping that motorists do stop in Tregaron, which is a mere 10 miles from Lampeter.

