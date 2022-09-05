Double dragon: Penderyn strikes multimillion-pound deal to distribute its whisky across China

Welsh distillery Penderyn has struck a multimillion-pound deal to distribute its whisky across China.

The deal with Hong Kong-based Port Union and its subsidiary on the Chinese mainland, Yantai Hongyu Liquor Co, will make China Penderyn’s biggest export market.

Penderyn has been producing the first commercially available whisky made in Wales since the 19th century, starting the process beginning in 2000 and sales starting in 2004.

Penderyn Distillery is situated in the Brecon Beacons National Park and already sells internationally to Taiwan, Australia, France and USA.

The firm opened up a new distillery in Llandudno last year, and they also plan to open a plant in Swansea as part of a landmark £1 billion transformation program launched by the city council.

The company have most recently launched a new line to celebrate Wales reaching the World Cup in Qatar. As part of their new Icons of Wales Edition, the new line titled appropriately enough ‘Yma o Hyd’ has been produced in association with the Football Association of Wales.

Yma o Hyd is the 10th in Penderyn’s Icons Of Wales Edition whiskies. This 70cl bottle has an abv of 43% and is matured in American Rye Casks.

“64 years is a long time – it’s more than a generation,” says Penderyn CEO Stephen Davies.

“It’s going to be an exciting winter for Wales, and it’s only fitting we pay tribute to the incredible work the national side has put in to get this far. Fingers crossed, they’ll take it all the way – we’re behind them!”

