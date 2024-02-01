Double opinion poll boost for Plaid Cymru

A new opinion poll has indicated that Plaid Cymru is in pole position to win two of the most eagerly anticipated contests in Wales at the forthcoming general election.

Leading market research company Survation interviewed over 1000 electors in the constituencies of Ynys Mȏn and Caerfyrddin, with the results revealing that Plaid Cymru candidates Llinos Medi and Ann Davies are leading their respective contests.

In Ynys Mȏn, where the Tories are defending a narrow majority, the poll showed Llinos Medi on course to take 39% of the vote for Plaid, with Labour and the Conservatives neck and neck for second place on 27% and 26% respectively, and Reform UK on 4%.

The poll of the newly-redrawn seat of Caerfyrddin, which includes areas which were previously part of Plaid and Conservative constituencies, also pointed towards a Plaid Cymru win.

The party’s candidate, Local businesswoman Ann Davies, recorded 30% support, with the Tory and Labour candidates on 24% each. All three were well ahead of potential independent candidate Jonathan Edwards on 10%, and the Lib Dems and Reform UK on 4%.

Strong position

Ms Davies said, “This poll shows us in a strong position in the new Caerfyrddin constituency at the start of the election year.

“The boundary changes recreate a similar seat to the one represented so effectively at Westminster by Gwynfor Evans. My aim will be to work hard to gain the trust of the people of Carmarthenshire and be an effective local champion for our communities.”

Llinos Medi, who has lived on Ynys Mon all her life and now leads the local county council, said, “In talking to people across the island in recent weeks, it’s clear they see the Tories in Westminster as incompetent and out of touch, and aren’t enthused by Labour’s alternative.

“Plaid Cymru is fighting this election on a platform of fairness and ambition for Wales, and I’m glad to see the warm reception on the doorstep reflected in this poll result.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth added: “Llinos Medi and Ann Davies are trusted local champions with a strong record of delivering for their respective communities of Ynys Mon and Caerfyrddin.

“People know that the next general election is not a choice between two out of touch London parties. They have another choice in Plaid Cymru.

“A vote for Plaid Cymru means a vote to put Wales first in Westminster, demanding the fairness and ambition our country both needs and deserves.”

