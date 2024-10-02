Double yellow lines to be introduced in historic town centre

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Double yellow lines are set to be laid down in an historic town centre as drivers are ignoring existing parking restrictions.

A restricted zone preventing parking along High Street, Bank Street and the lower part of Welsh Street in Chepstow is highlighted by yellow restriction signs rather than parallel lines on the road.

Understaffed

But Monmomouthshire County Council, which is responsible for enforcing parking restrictions, has said its understaffed team of parking enforcement officers aren’t able to carry out regular patrols of the area and its hoped double yellow lines will make it clearer to drivers they cannot park in the area.

Council officer Georgina Edwards said in a letter to Chepstow Town Council: “It seems that motorists aren’t noticing these signs and are continuing to park for extended periods of time.Our civil enforcement team are extremely low on staff and cannot accommodate regular patrols of the High Street and have to focus on our car parks.”

Unsightly

As a result the county council has proposed double yellow lines although it is aware there has previously been opposition, with residents and councillors in the town considering them unsightly.

Ms Edwards said: “We are aware that the majority of residents and councillors don’t like the idea of double yellow lines because they interfere with the aesthetics of the town, however this problem is increasing.”

Her letter stated the unitary authority has in recent weeks received “several” reports and complaints about parking on Chepstow High Street which she said has had a “knock on effect of traffic queuing for the traffic lights at the town gate.”

Chepstow Town Council, at its September 25 meeting, unanimously agreed to support the installation of double yellow lines on both sides of the High Street, Bank Street and the lower part of Welsh Street, after the county council asked for its views.

