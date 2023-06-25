Doubts cast over Lewis Capaldi Chepstow gig following vocal problems at Glastonbury

Welsh fans of Lewis Capaldi are on tenterhooks after problems during his performance at the Glastonbury festival have cast doubts over his upcoming appearance at Chepstow Racecourse.

The singer cut short his performance at Worthy Farm yesterday as his voice began to fail mid-set and he left the stage apologising to fans and saying that he was “a bit annoyed with himself”.

The generous hearted Glastonbury crowd helped him out during his most famous song, Someone You Love, but the impact of his difficulties was clearly upsetting the singer, who released his latest album in May.

Losing his voice, ticks taking over, he battled through and the crowd lifted him up. What a set #LewisCapaldi absolutely incredible #glastonbury2023 moment pic.twitter.com/BIWv8ZC6F4 — ThatRobRose (@thatrobrose) June 24, 2023

Among the songs on his set list were Forget Me, the lead single off his recently released second studio album, Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait.

After performing Bruises, he admitted he was having voice issues, telling the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end.

“I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s okay?”

He continued to apologise to the crowd, and the Eavis family who organise Glastonbury, for his voice starting to go – but the ocean of fans replied by cheering him on and chanting “Oh Lewis Capaldi”.

The Scottish star, who thrilled fans in February during his gig at Cardiff International Arena by donning a bucket hat and singing the Tom Jones hit Delilah, is due to appear in Chepstow next weekend alongside Lionel Ritchie and George Ezra.

However, after his performance on Saturday, he said: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.

“But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you’re still up for watching us.”

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old singer cancelled all his other commitments in June ahead of the festival at Worthy Farm to allow himself time to “rest and recover” from ongoing health problems which included panic attacks and a diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

