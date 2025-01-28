Downing Street defends Mandelson amid report ‘dossier’ passed to FBI

Downing Street has defended Lord Peter Mandelson amid a report that a dossier about him had been passed to the FBI.

US senators reportedly handed a document outlining his links to China to federal investigators as President Donald Trump is weighing up whether to approve his appointment as the UK’s new ambassador to the US.

Interests

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Lord Mandelson has declared all his interests as part of the clearance process.

He said: “On that specific report, the Foreign Office don’t recognise the reports of a dossier.

“More broadly, there’s obviously an established regime in place for the management of interests held by ambassadors or high commissioners.

“This ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest, and all candidates are subject to background checks and security clearance.

“Whilst we do not usually comment on individuals, Lord Mandelson has made all relevant declarations as part of this process.

“And this ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential or perceived conflicts of interest.”

A dossier prepared by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has been seen by senators and passed on to the FBI, news site The Nightly reported.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this week had his first call with Mr Trump since he was inaugurated.

It is understood that Lord Mandelson’s appointment was not discussed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

