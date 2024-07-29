Dragons return to Caerphilly Castle

Cadw’s famous dragons have returned to their home in Caerphilly Castle this weekend after enjoying a short holiday.

Earlier this month the dragons headed off for a short spa break to their birthplace at Wild Creations where they were treated to some serious pampering; claws filed, wings repaired, scales re-painted and new smoke effects added, all setting them up for a busy summer of greeting and entertaining visitors at Caerphilly Castle.

You may have spotted them swooping around the mighty towers of your favourite Welsh castles when they first arrived in Wales, or perhaps you were brave enough to meet them face-to-face, now you can meet and greet both of these mythical beings at Caerphilly Castle for the rest of the summer.

The Cadw dragons have been popular residents at Caerphilly Castle since they first emerged from the side of the moat on St David’s Day 2016.

Return

This year visitors will see the giant dragons return in splendid new colours reflecting the ancient tale of two dragons of medieval Welsh legend that slept beneath Dinas Emrys.

The victory of the red dragon over the white foretold of the triumph of the Welsh people over the invading Saxons and the Welsh Dragon – Y Ddraig Goch – remains our national symbol proudly displayed on our national flag.

New experiences for 2025

The dragon refurbishment is just the start of a major new interpretation overhaul at Caerphilly Castle.

New interpretive exhibits will be installed throughout the castle in readiness for Spring 2025 as part of the major regeneration project that is underway at the castle.

This will be the culmination of phase 1 of the project which includes the refurbishment of the medieval Great Hall, opening of the medieval watergate, installation of visitor access paths and ramps, and the creation of a restful wildflower garden.

The Great Hall is the largest room in the castle, a room traditionally used for magnificent feasts and events. Built in the 13th century by Gilbert de Clare, right now it is a plain space with bare walls and a stone floor. Cadw’s new presentation will bring luxury back to the Hall – displaying it as it might have appeared in the 14th century, as a sumptuous feasting hall, walls hung with rich tapestries, full of colour and light.

Other improvements include increased accessibility through the installation of new paths and ramps. These will enable more visitors to explore the castle courtyards and grounds and enjoy the many stories about fascinating characters who built and sometimes tried to destroy the biggest castle in Wales.

Dr Kate Roberts, Cadw’s Chief Inspector of Historic Buildings and Monuments said: “Caerphilly Castle is crucial to the region and the number one attraction drawing visitors to the town.

“Our ambitious regeneration project is progressing well and will transform Caerphilly Castle into a world-class attraction for residents and visitors.

“The investment in both conservation and accessibility ensures more people can visit our historic monuments and enjoy them for generations to come.”

The Caerphilly regeneration project forms part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 regeneration masterplan to bring transformative change to the town of Caerphilly: About Caerphilly 2035 – Caerphilly Town 2035 Caerphilly Town 2035

