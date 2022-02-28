Drakeford backs FAW decision to refuse to play Russia because of Ukraine invasion

Mark Drakeford has backed the decision of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to refuse to play Russia because of the Putin regime’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the governing body for Welsh football said Wales won’t play Russia again “for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game”.

In response to the statement, the First Minister said: “We very much welcome this decision. Wales stands united with the people of Ukraine.”

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FAW said: “The Football Association of Wales (FAW) stands in solidarity with Ukraine and feels an extreme amount of sadness and shock to the recent developments in the country.

“The FAW expresses its condemnation for the use of force and the atrocities being committed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

“The FAW has decided that Cymru will not play any international fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game.

“Our thoughts and support are with the people of Ukraine.

“Сильніші разом. Together, we are stronger. Gyda’n gilydd, yn gryfach.”

The announcement by FAW comes after a number of other nations declared they would not play Russia, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

‘Talks would continue’

Fifa have said that talks would continue over Russia’s place in football competitions.

“Fifa would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” world football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

“Violence is never a solution and Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

“Fifa will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, Uefa and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.

“Fifa’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

