Drakeford blasts ‘collapse of effective government in London’ as he meets Irish Taoiseach

Mark Drakeford has blasted the “collapse of effective government in London” as he travels to meet the Irish Taoiseach today.

The First Minister will join other First Ministers and the leader of the Republic of Ireland at the 37th British-Irish Council summit on Guernsey as the crisis around the future of the UK Government continues to unfold.

The leaders will meet to discuss the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, climate change, support for people from Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol at the 37th British-Irish Council summit.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the first after the Prime Minister announced he would resign, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the countries involved “deserved better” than what had happened in London.

“The British-Irish Council is designed to foster strong working relationships between all the governments involved – and that’s what we’ll be doing today.

“We are here to do the serious business of working together to make things better for the people in our respective nations and islands.

“We will focus on the cost-of-living crisis, the relationship between the UK and the EU, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol and we’ll talk about the actions taken to welcome people from Ukraine.

“This is what the UK Government should be focusing on. What we have seen over recent months has not just been about the fate of one person, it has been about the collapse of decent and effective government in London. We all deserve better.”

‘Right thing’

Yesterday the First Minister has called for a General Election as Boris Johnson announced his decision to resign, saying that a “stable UK Government” was in the best interest of all the nations of the UK.

Mark Drakeford was never a fan of the Prime Minister, famously describing him as “really awful” on S4C in a documentary at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

The Welsh and UK Governments have clashed repeatedly over the last few years about the decentralization of what the Welsh Government felt were devolved powers to the UK Government in the aftermath of Brexit.

In the aftermath of the announcement that Boris Johnson would resign, Mark Drakeford released a short statement.

“All four nations need a stable UK Government and I am therefore pleased to see the Prime Minister has now done the right thing and agreed to resign,” he said.

“The way to achieve that is by a general election so the decision about the next Prime Minister is made by the people and not by the narrow membership of the Conservative party.”

