Drakeford ‘gaslighting’ Wales by claiming UK Gov responsible for cost of living crisis says Andrew RT Davies

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has accused The First Minister of “gaslighting” the people of Wales by claiming that the cost of living crisis was caused by the UK Government.

Mark Drakeford said at Welsh Labour’s local election campaign launch that the cost of living crisis had crisis “not come out of thin air” and was caused by a “decade of austerity”.

But Andrew RT Davies attacked the comments, saying that “the First Minister is gaslighting Welsh people”.

“It’s thanks to Labour that wages are lower in Wales,” he said. “It’s thanks to Labour that young people are struggling to get on the housing ladder.

“You’ve been in power for over 20 years now, Mark. Time to take some responsibility.”

Speaking at the launch of Welsh Labour’s campaign at Bridgend College’s Steam Academy, alongside UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, Mark Drakeford branded it a “Tory cost of living crisis”.

“It has not come out of thin air,” he said. “A decade of austerity has undermined the capacity of hard-working families right across the UK to withstand the stresses and strains that are about to be vested upon them.

“It is a Tory government that decided in the spring statement only 10 days ago to say in the figures they themselves published that their decisions will result in… half a million more children across the United Kingdom living in poverty over the next two years.” Keir Starmer added that there was now a “buzz” around Labour, as they lead in the polls for the first time in years. “I say look at Wales, look as what’s happening in Wales, and you can see the difference before your eyes,” he said.

