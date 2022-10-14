‘Drakeford living in fantasy land if he thinks UK serves Wales well,’ Plaid MP
First Minister Mark Drakeford is “living in fantasy land”, after he described the UK as a “great insurance policy,” Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has said today, 14 October.
In an interview with the Irish Times in Dublin yesterday, Mark Drakeford said: “I want to be able to articulate that positive case for the current arrangements we have of strengthened devolution. The case is that it is a great insurance policy that we pool our resources and share the rewards where it is necessary at the UK level.”
Liz Saville Roberts invited the First Minister to “tell families facing extortionate mortgages that the UK is a ‘great insurance policy’”, and to tell households facing “real terms cuts to wages and benefits while the super-rich get richer that we ‘share the rewards where it is necessary at the UK level’”.
“The idea of a family of nations pooling resources for the common good is delightful in theory, but it bears no relation to the grim economic reality of the UK in 2022,” Liz Saville Roberts MP said.
“I am afraid that the First Minister is living in fantasy land if he thinks there is a positive case to be made for current arrangements.
“I would invite the First Minister to tell families facing extortionate mortgages that the UK is a ‘great insurance policy’. Tell households facing real terms cuts to wages and benefits while the super-rich get richer that we ‘share the rewards where it is necessary at the UK level’.
“I hope that during his visit to Ireland, the First Minister gets a glimpse of how Ireland is succeeding outside the stranglehold of Westminster rule. Ireland is currently an elected member of the United Nations Security Council. Síofra O’Leary has just become the first Irish judge and first woman to lead European Court of Human Rights. Dubliner Tony Murphy has just been elected president of the European Court of Auditors.
“Ireland is punching well above its weight on the international stage. There is no logical reason why Wales should be denied the same opportunity.”
“great insurance policy,” with a company that is going bust.
I am though a “Unionist” but not the one sided colonial one that we are currently in. I would hope, and it is up to the people who live in Wales, that the future would be within a union of those historically Celtic nations Scotland and Ireland and hopefully within the very large European Union.
Plaid’s Liz Savile-Roberts is right as usual. We are so fortunate to have such a intelligent politician that fights for Wales at Westminster. Pity our First Minister couldn’t follow her lead rather than be attached to one. Mark Drakeford is deluded If he believes the British Union serves Wales well. Wales has served the Union (England) well more like. It’s a one-sided relationship rather than a reciprocal one. Would Mark Drakeford expect Ukrainians to champion Russia if it succeeds in its ambitions to incorporate it into a new Soviet Union? If no. Why then does he champion a British Union… Read more »
It’s only a matter of time before Welsh Labour sees independence as the way forward. The majority of Welsh Labour’s youth movement now believe in the cause – they are the future of the party.
If as she says higher mortgage rates are a result of being part of the UK, will she tell us which currency she and her party thinks an independent Wales should adopt and what that would mean for interest rates?