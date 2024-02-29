Drakeford thought UK Government would control pandemic response, inquiry told
Mark Drakeford believed the UK Government would be in charge of Wales’ pandemic response until just days before the first lockdown, an inquiry has heard.
The First Minister was under the impression the Welsh Government would not be making decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus itself due to the type of legislation being used in Parliament.
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard the First Minister only discovered the country would be in control on March 20, three days before the first lockdown was announced.
Tom Poole KC, the lead counsel for the inquiry, said reports submitted by Professor Dan Wincott, an expert on Welsh Government decision-making, suggested this outcome was “not one that the First Minister anticipated”.
Civil Contingencies Act
The inquiry heard the Welsh Government initially believed Parliament would use powers in the Civil Contingencies Act (CCA) to implement protections against the pandemic, such as the first lockdown.
The CCA puts the UK Government in charge of decision-making, with devolved administrations left to implement them.
However, because Covid-19 was not considered an “unforeseen event” the CCA could not be used.
Instead, public health powers were drawn on, meaning the devolved governments, including in Wales, oversaw their own responses.
Mr Poole said the First Minister agreed with the decision to use public health rules, which would allow Wales to “reflect the particular circumstances” of the country, but the UK Government’s decision was “not formally made until March 20”.
Prof Wincott agreed Mr Drakeford had assumed any “primary decision-making power” would remain with the UK Government.
“That certainly seems to be the First Minister’s understanding of the situation,” he said.
Lack of clarity
Prof Wincott added this was a “widespread view” among other devolved nations but there was a “lack of clarity” in early pandemic decision-making.
Boris Johnson said in his response to a previous section of the inquiry that his government should have thought harder about the legal basis for the measures to prevent different rules in the four nations of the UK.
Prof Wincott described the overlap of policies between UK and Welsh government rule as having “jagged edges”.
The hearing continues.
Then exactly why do we, the Welsh electorate keep voting for Welsh Labour, when clearly they treat devolution and their powers with contempt , consistently looking east to Llundain whether to blame westminster for their own failling( funding) The Welsh Government administers Public Health and was very aware from operation Cygnus the failings that exposed in the event of a pandemic yet quite blissfully ignored (stuck it;s head in a hole morelike). A first minister expecting for BOJO to direct a wales response. Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Geithing if they had a shred of decency should step immediatley from eletcted… Read more »